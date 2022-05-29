Woke

Sarah Arnold
Posted: May 29, 2022 2:00 PM
NYC Offers Driver Licenses With 'X' Gender Option, Because the City Couldn't Get Anymore Woke

In a world where “gender” no longer has a meaning, it makes sense that people will no longer have to choose whether they are female or male for their driver licenses. This will surely make those who like to identify by a different gender from day to day easier. 

Earlier this week, New York City issued its first ID that allows people to mark “X” rather than female or male under a new state law that takes effect on June 24. 

As the city continues to grapple with an overflow of crime, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) touted the announcement, calling it a “historic” event. Maybe now that this law has passed, she can focus on more pressing issues. 

“Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are…My administration remains committed to ensuring that New York is a place of value, love and belonging for members of the LGBTQ+ community."

Most Popular