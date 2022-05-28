Trump: We Have the Right to Our Second Amendment

President Trump stands for the second amendment no matter what.

During his speech at the National Rifle Association forum in Houston, Trump attacked Democrats over school safety in the wake of the horrific Uvalde school shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead.

“Whatever our differences may be on other issues, what on earth is stopping Democrats from immediately passing measures to ramp up school security,” adding “how many more tragedies will it take until they agree to set aside their far left political agenda and do what is really needed and actually works.”

Instead, the left is pushing for more gun control.

Trump argued that gun control is not the answer, saying “the existence of evil in our world is not a reason to disarm law-abiding citizens who know how to use their weapons…the existence of evil is one of the very best reasons to arm law-abiding citizens.”

The former president made it clear that teachers and parents need to be more proactive in recognizing dangerous behavior in kids and address the “alarm bells promptly and aggressively.”

“Our school discipline systems, instead of making excuses and continually turning a blind eye, need to confront bad behavior head-on and quickly."

Trump said schools should be the hardest target in the country, offering solutions that should have been in schools a long time ago, such as metal detectors, armed guards and single entry points into the building.

To end his speech, he called out the Biden administration for sending $40 million to Ukraine when the U.S. is the one who desperately needs it.

"If the United States has $40 billion dollars to send to Ukraine, we should be able to do whatever it takes to keep our children safe at home…we spent trillions in Iraq and Afghanistan and got nothing. Before we nation-build the rest of the world, we should be building safe schools for our own children in our own nation."

President Donald Trump is a proud NRA member. #NRAconvention pic.twitter.com/tZEsQKclmk — NRA (@NRA) May 27, 2022

"We will prevail. As our Bill of Rights says in those clear and immortal words: 'The right of the People to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.'"



– President Trump at #NRAconvention pic.twitter.com/qeSWSYA6sG — NRA (@NRA) May 27, 2022