Millions from Biden's COVID Relief Bill Funded the Left's Agenda to Push for Racial and Gender Equality

Taxpayer’s hard earned money that was supposed to be a part of Joe Biden’s Wuhan Coronavirus relief bill, went to funding woke programs.

According to Fox News, several cultural and educational institutions spent millions of dollars from Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package on programs that push for the left’s social and climate justice narrative, many of which had almost nothing to do with recovering the country’s aftermath of the pandemic.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) was passed in 2021 by democrats, claiming it was a necessity for getting the country back on its feet after the Wuhan virus wrecked the U.S.’s economy. However, little of the money actually went to doing so.

For example, almost $500,000 went to the University of Montana to create programs on racial justice, death and indigenous knowledge. The school claims Covid intersected with “elements of contemporary life, including social justice, climate change and the political landscape.”

An additional $359,097 went towards creating a “multi-platform project to explore the historical roots and persistent legacies of racism in American science and medicine.” While, $200,000 went to the Chicago Humanities Festival to create programs designed to educate people on “racial justice, gender equality and building an inclusive society.”

The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) was also awarded a shocking $3.5 million to fund colleges so that students can be brainwashed into learning about “racial equity, climate change, international relations, pandemic recovery, and strengthening democracy.”

Meanwhile, as inflation continues to hit America hard, Biden’s trillion dollar Covid relief package is facing tough criticism for its downfall effect it has had on the U.S.’s economy. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) said Americans should be outraged at the “far-left’s spending,” adding that the money has been a “waste and abuse of Covid funds.”