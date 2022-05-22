Twitter

Elon Musk: Tesla Building 'Hardcore Litigation Department' to 'Execute Lawsuits'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
Posted: May 22, 2022 4:00 PM
Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk is expanding its legal department with the intent to of filing lawsuits. 

In a tweet, Musk said his company was “looking to hire” in an effort to “build its hardcore litigation department,” adding “we (will) directly initiate and execute lawsuits.” 

Musk said the team will report to him personally. 

According to the head of the department himself, Musk said the company made two commitments on how the department will work. The first is the department will never seek victory in a just case against the company, even if it will probably win. 

And second, the department will never surrender/settle an unjust case against the company, even if it will probably lose.

Musk continued to say he is “looking for hardcore street fighters, not white-shoe lawyers like Perkins or Cooley who thrive on corruption,” promising that there “will be blood.” 

