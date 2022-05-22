Elon Musk: Tesla Building 'Hardcore Litigation Department' to 'Execute Lawsuits'

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk is expanding its legal department with the intent to of filing lawsuits.

In a tweet, Musk said his company was “looking to hire” in an effort to “build its hardcore litigation department,” adding “we (will) directly initiate and execute lawsuits.”

Musk said the team will report to him personally.

According to the head of the department himself, Musk said the company made two commitments on how the department will work. The first is the department will never seek victory in a just case against the company, even if it will probably win.

And second, the department will never surrender/settle an unjust case against the company, even if it will probably lose.

Tesla is building a hardcore litigation department where we directly initiate & execute lawsuits. The team will report directly to me.



Please send 3 to 5 bullet points describing evidence of exceptional ability.



justice@tesla.com — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

My commitment:



- We will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win.



- We will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers like Perkins or Cooley who thrive on corruption.



There will be blood. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Musk continued to say he is “looking for hardcore street fighters, not white-shoe lawyers like Perkins or Cooley who thrive on corruption,” promising that there “will be blood.”

According to the Washington Examiner, “Perkins” is a reference to Perkins Coie, a legal firm that previously employed Marc Elias, a lawyer now under scrutiny in several legal cases connected to Hillary Clinton.

And “Cooley” seems to be a reference for Cooley LLP, a legal firm that Tesla previously employed. To which Musk asked Cooley to fire one of its attorneys, and when the Cooley refused to do so, the contract was lost.