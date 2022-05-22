Bill Maher: Kids Coming Out As Gay Because It's 'Trendy,' Blames Dems

Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher blasts democrats for taking aim at children with their “transgender agenda.”

During an episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, he said “kids are coming out as trans because it's 'trendy' and because being gay 'is not hip enough.”

Finally someone is saying it.

Maher cited a Gallup poll that found an increase of 2.6 percent of Baby Boomers identifying as LGBTQ compared to Generation Z at 20.8 percent.

According to the polls, Americans who consider themselves as part of the LGBTQ community, has almost doubled in each generation.

Laughing, Maher said “If we follow this trajectory, we will all be gay in 2054,” adding “it wasn't that long ago that when adults asked children what they wanted to be when they grew up, 'They meant what profession.’”

Maher then brought up the topic of puberty blockers claiming it is “literally experimenting on children.” Claiming that the long-term effects haven’t been studied long enough.

He continued to laugh at the fact that the New York City Gay Pride Parade doesn’t actually have any gay people, but only trans people and lesbians, “that's where we are now - gay men are not hip enough for a Gay Pride parade. Gay is practically cis, and cis is practically Mormon.”