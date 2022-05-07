Biden’s Disinformation Board Co-Leader Has Been In Bed With Soros

Biden’s Disinformation Board Co-Leader Has Been In Bed With Soros

Members of Joe Biden’s disinformation governance board all have one thing in common: they are backed by radical leftists.

Disinformation board leader, Jennifer Daskal, has at least three close ties to liberal billionaire, George Soros, as NewsBusters highlighted

With both of their agendas involving censorship, it’s no surprise the two have previously worked together.

Daskal worked as a senior counter-terrorism counsel for the anti-Semitic Human Rights Watch group, which received over $32,000,000 from Soros between 2000 and 2014. Soro’s also gave over $600,000 to the Just Security blog where she worked as a founding editor. 

To put it in to prospective, Just Security claimed the Biden administration is the answer to peace and freedom. Daskal, though, will be a part of the very group responsible for stripping people of their Freedom of Speech. 

The disinformation board has been dubbed the “Ministry of Truth.” Daskal’s past positions, however, suggest she will play a key role in keeping up with Democrat’s agenda of keeping Americans blind sighted by what it really happening.  

Further, the scary truth is that Soros is known for funding censorship boards to fit the left’s narrative. 

He once gave money to the Poynter Institute’s left-wing fact checking network, which tried to take down the idea that the Wuhan coronavirus was created in a lab. 

Daskal’s sidekick and the board’s executive director, Nina Jankowicz, will also influence in deciding how people should think. 

America may actually be in better hands if the real Mary Poppins was on the board. 

President Donald Trump has also voiced his opinion on the corrupt board, calling it “a horrible thing.” 

