Kamala Harris Panics as Her Approval Rating Plunges

One would not think it'd be possible for President Joe Biden to have a higher approval rating than Vice President Kamala Harris, but it's indeed true. Harris sank to a mere 28 percent rating by the end of Biden's first year in office.

Authors of "This Will Not Pass," a 473-page book depicting Biden's short catastrophic time, as the president told by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alex Burn, reveal that Kamala Harris has been seeking political advice from MSNBC host Joe Scarborough.

Scarborough, whom former President Donald Trump once labeled a "total but job with bad ratings," is known for catering to the left's narrative, and now seemingly spends his time trying to save Harris' reputation.

In an effort to save her career, "Harris began seeking out advice from beyond her inner circle."

It should be noted, that according to the book, Biden and his team, including First Lady Jill Bill, were never exactly keen on Harris.

When the decision had to be ultimately made for Biden's running mate, Burns and Martin claim that Harris was "neither the candidate who most greatly impressed Biden's vice-presidential search committee nor the person his advisors saw as most immediately prepared for the presidency."

From her cackling at reporter's questions to dodging the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, Americans seem to be frustrated with the poor job she has done with her duties. Maybe it's because she herself doesn't exactly know what is going on with the country. For instance, there's the overly simplistic way in which she explained the Russia-Ukraine War as if she was talking to a group of kindergartners.

Harris was reportedly supposed to be next in line to take the throne from the aging Biden, but one wonders if she will even be on the 2024 ticket.

Meanwhile, it's no secret that Harris has had a hard time retaining staff members. In just a year, seven aides, including her chief of staff, resigned from their positions. Harris allegedly blamed them for "letting her down." When it became clear that Harris was being "politically isolated" by her party, she "initiated an audit of her office to make it function better."

Biden and his team are not the first to recognize Harris' job as a disaster. White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, once said "Harris's political career HAS fallen short. … and her Senate office had been messy and her presidential campaign had been a fiasco."