Senate Votes on Confirming Dr. Oz for Role in Trump Administration

The Senate voted 53-45 on Thursday afternoon to confirm Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve in the Trump administration, specifically to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Such a vote came strictly along party lines, which means Oz's opponent for the 2022 U.S. Senate election for Pennsylvania, now Sen. John Fetterman, voted against his confirmation.

Advertisement

Oz was reportedly in the Senate gallery at the time he was confirmed.

✅ CONFIRMED: Dr. Mehmet Oz @DrOz as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. pic.twitter.com/AD2nysvP3Y — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 3, 2025

Dr Oz is in the gallery above the Senate floor as the Senate votes to confirm him as CMS Administrator. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) April 3, 2025

When Oz had been nominated by President Donald Trump last November, shortly after the election, Fetterman indicated that there was a possibility he would support his old foe. That didn't turn out to be the case, however.

New — Just spoke to Sen. John Fetterman about his old rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz, whom he defeated in a fierce 2022 Senate race.



On Oz’s nomination to head the health agency overseeing Medicare and Medicaid, Fetterman very much open to voting for his confirmation.



“I’m going to be… — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 19, 2024

53-45, Mehmet Oz confirmed by Senate along party lines to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Sen. Fetterman votes against his old foe. He had previously indicated he was open to supporting Oz. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 3, 2025

Oz, however, did have the support from another political opponent, now Sen. Dave McCormick (D-PA). Oz and McCormick both ran in the crowded Republican primary in 2022 to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. Although it was a close primary race, Oz managed to win, especially after he had been endorsed by Trump for the race, though he went on to lose to Fetterman. McCormick won last November when he beat a vulnerable Democratic incumbent, now former Sen. Bob Casey Jr.

Another primary opponent for that 2022 race, Jeff Bartos, expressed his congratulations to Oz over X.

In this role in leading the CMS, Oz will work closely with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was also nominated last November and was confirmed in February.

Congratulations to my friend @DrOz, his wife Lisa and their beautiful family on this momentous occasion.



Mehmet will be an outstanding Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. — Jeff Bartos (@jeff_bartos) April 3, 2025

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.



Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.