Kamala Harris Is Still Giving Cringeworthy Remarks

Now former Vice President Kamala Harris lost in spectacular fashion last November, as President Donald Trump won with both the Electoral College and the popular vote. She may run for governor in 2026 or even president in 2028, and perhaps she'll even earn a single primary vote this time, unlike when she as installed as the nominee to replace Joe Biden. She must have some plans up her sleeve, given that she is still talking.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Harris spoke to the cast of "A Wonderful World," a Broadway show about Louis Armstrong. With a cringeworthy expression on her face Harris told the cast "I don't get out much these days," to laughter from those gathered.

Sounding as if she were perhaps drunk, as she's done in plenty of other speeches, especially one that the DNC's own X account shared close to Thanksgiving last year, Harris told those gathered around her that "the spirit's tired, but cannot be defeated." This is a line of thinking we've heard plenty of times from Harris, though she was, of course, defeated and defeated soundly. "Don't ever let anybody defeat that," she continued, as one could hear people murmuring in agreement. "'Cause then what do we have left?"

"When we think about these moments where we see things that are being taken, but also let's see it, as you know, nature abhors a vacuum. So... where there's a vacancy, then let's fill it, right?" Once more those gathered around there could be heard agreeing. "And let's know that the--the reality is that the progress of our nation has always been about the expansion of rights, not restrictions. We're seeing a U-turn right now for those rights to be maintained, which means we have to be vigilant, and it's just the nature of it."

Harris was likely talking about her pet issue of abortion, as she finds a way to bring it up in just about every conversation or speech. This has been an issue that Trump has long made clear he sees as for the states to decide, now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

She also may have been referencing how Trump signed an executive order protecting girls' and women's sports from boys and men participating, also invading their private spaces in the process. While the issue is about biological common sense, fairness, and protecting girls and women, Democrats screeched about how it amounted to an "attack [on] our children."

Harris then went on to heap praise upon the "beautiful place" and remind the cast about Armstrong and how he had "to suppress so much," adding "we have to be clear-eyed."

With a cheesy smile on her face, Harris added that "it doesn't mean we don't see the beauty in everything, right?" As she gestured wildly, Harris also told the murmuring group gathered around her that "these things all co-exist, but I believe we fight for something, not against something," which is "their optimism."

While the cast of a Broadway show in New York City, is almost Harris' target crowd the replies to this and other users sharing the clip over X highlighted how much people don't want to hear from such a has been. We certainly dodged a bullet with last November's election.

Advertisement