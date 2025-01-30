Canada and Mexico Better Get Ready, As Tariffs Are Coming

Not long after he was elected, President Donald Trump announced that there would be tariffs against Canada and Mexico for their open borders, as well as China for the fentanyl crisis. They're indeed coming, on Saturday, as Trump shared with reporters from inside the Oval Office on Thursday.

"I'll be putting the tariff of 25 percent on Canada, and separately 25 percent on Mexico, and we will really have to do that, because we have very big deficits with those countries," he shared with reporters. It turns out that it may get worse from there. "Those tariffs may or may not rise with time," he continued.

As reporting from The Hill highlighted, Trump will also decide, "probably tonight," as to if there will be a tax on oil from Canada.

Trump also stressed, while speaking about trees, lumber, and oil, that "we don't need what they have."

"For us to be subsidizing Canada to the tune of $175 billion a year, and subsidizing Mexico to the tune of $250 billion-$300 billion a year, and Mexico is a method of China sending in its product, and with China I'm also thinking about something, because they're sending fentanyl into our country and because of that, they're causing us hundreds of thousands of deaths," Trump continued. "So China's gonna end up paying a tariff also for that. We're in the process of doing that. We'll make that determination when that's going to be, but China has to stop sending fentanyl into our country and killing our people" he insisted.

Trump's comments also gained the attention of a parody account for soon to be former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced earlier this month that he would resign once the Liberal Party found his replacement.

