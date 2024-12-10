Trump Announces Even More Names for His Administration

On Tuesday night, President-elect Donald Trump announced a slew of picks of those who will serve in his administration. Many of the names are familiar ones, and their roles are varied in nature.

Advertisement

Included among them is Andrew N. Ferguson, who has been appointed to serve as the next Chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

"I am pleased to appoint Andrew N. Ferguson to be the next Chair of the Federal Trade Commission. Andrew has a proven record of standing up to Big Tech censorship, and protecting Freedom of Speech in our Great Country. Sworn in as a Commissioner on April 2, 2024, he will be able to fight on behalf of the American People on Day One of my Administration," Trump's statement began.

Such a statement also noted that he served as Solicitor General of the Commonwealth of Virginia.



"Andrew will be the most America First, and pro-innovation FTC Chair in our Country’s History," Trump's statement concluded. "CONGRATULATIONS ANDREW!"

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

There's also Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host whom Trump described as someone who has been "a close friend and ally" and for "many years," who has been appointed to be the next ambassador to Greece.

"Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad," Trump's statement continued. "Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Jacob Helberg will also be the next Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment.

"In this role Jacob will be a champion of our America First Foreign Policy. He will guide State Department policy on Economic statecraft, promoting America’s Economic security and growth, and American technological dominance abroad," Trump explained in his statement. Like many other picks, Trump also emphasized Helberg's commitment to being "AMERICA FIRST!"

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

There's also another ambassador position that was announced on Tuesday, as Tom Barrack, a lawyer, will be the ambassador to Turkey.

"Tom successfully managed a global private equity firm. He is a well respected and experienced voice of reason to a wide range of thought leaders in both political and business circles," Trump's statement mentioned.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Then there's Mark R. Meador, who has been nominated to be a Commissioner on the FTC. He's described as having experience in the legal world and on Capitol Hill.

"Mark Meador is a partner at Kressin Meador Powers LLC, a boutique antitrust law firm. He previously served as Deputy Chief Counsel for Antitrust and Competition Policy to Senator Mike Lee, the senior Republican on the Senate Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee. Mark has also worked as an antitrust enforcer at both the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice Antitrust Division, and in private practice at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP," Trump's statement mentioned in part.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Trump also announced two roles for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), including another Republican House member, Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina. While Trump picking Republican House members for his administration has caused some chatter, given how narrow the Republican majority is, Bishop had already retired to run for Attorney General of North Carolina, a position he ran unsuccessfully for against Democrat Jeff Jackson.

Bishop has been nominated by Trump to serve as the Deputy Director of OMB, with Russell Vought having been announced as the nominee last month to once again serve in the role he held during the first Trump administration.

Trump had many positive words for Bishop, noting in part that "Dan has been a tireless fighter for our MAGA Movement in the House of Representatives on the Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees. Dan will implement my cost-cutting and deregulatory agenda across all Agencies, and root out the Weaponized Deep State."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Another name for Tuesday night is Ed Martin, who will serve as Chief of Staff for OMB. He previously served as Chief of Staff to Gov. Blunt in Missouri.

"Together with Phyllis Schlafly, they co-wrote 'The Conservative Case for Trump,'" Trump pointed out about Martin. "Ed has served as Chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, and RNC member. Ed is a winner who will help Make America Great Again!"

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>



It's been another busy week for such announcements to do with Trump's second term, including to do with the OMB. On Monday, Trump announced that he had tasked Mark Paoletta with returning to serve in his administration once more, as the General Counsel of the OMB.