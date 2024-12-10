'Pack Your Bags': Republican Senators Preview Trump's Deportation Plan
Tipsheet

Nancy Mace Says She Was 'Accosted' on Capitol Hill

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 10, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

On Tuesday night, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) shared over X that she was "physically accosted," with more posts following. As she communicated in her posts, though, she is not giving up on her agenda to protect women and their private spaces. All of her posts mention "#HoldTheLine."

News of the assault has since become a trending topic over X for Tuesday night. 

As one more recent post from the congresswoman explains, she "was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight [Tuesday] by a pro-trans man." Mace mentioned the need for a new wrist brace and ice, though as she added, "it'll heal just fine."

Mace also noted that the person she said assaulted her was arrested by Capitol police. A statement identified the person as 33-year-old James McIntyre of Illinois. 

"Your tr*ns violence and threats on my life will only make me double down. FAFO," Mace concluded in her post with as another way to double down on her crusade. 

Another post, from her official account makes another particularly key point. "All the violence and threats keep proving our point. Women deserve to be safe," Mace mentioned in her post. "Your threats will not stop my fight for women!"

Such a post also includes the hashtag involved in her fight to protect women and women's spaces.

Fox News' Chad Pergram also posted more details, including a statement identifying McIntyre as the suspect. 

"Just before 6:00 p.m., the Member of Congress’ office reported an incident in the Rayburn House Office Building. House Division officers, and agents with the Threat Assessment Section, tracked down the suspect. After an investigative interview, officers arrested the suspect, 33-year-old James McIntyre of Illinois. McIntyre is facing a charge for Assaulting a Government Official (18 USC 111)," the statement read in part. The House building was open at the time and McIntyre even went through a security screening beforehand. 

This attack, and Mace's commitment to doubling down on protecting women and their private spaces, comes as the congresswoman last month introduced a resolution banning men from using the women's restrooms, with Democratic Rep.-elect "Sarah" McBride, a biological man, having been just elected to serve Delaware's At-Large district. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) a short time later also noted that the unwritten policy of members using restrooms in line with their biological sex would now be a written one. 

Mace has spoken about threats against her before, including from "pro-trans men." Last week, U.S. Capitol police arrested over a dozen trans activists, including "Chelsea" Manning, who were congregating in the women's restroom at the Capitol to throw a protest Mace and Johnson. 

"Demonstrators staging the sit-in held banners that read 'Flush Bathroom Bigotry' and “Congress Stop Pissing On Our Rights” as they directed chants at Johnson and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)," The New York post mentioned in their reporting

