Florida House Member Switches From Democrat to Republican

Florida, which has grown increasingly red and seen plenty of red waves over recent years, already enjoys trifecta control in the state government. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will have one more fellow Republican, though, with state Rep. Susan Valdes switching her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. Her district includes West Tampa, with such a party change being effective immediately.

Early on in her statement, Valdes explained that it was "partly out of habit" that she was a Democrat. "I have done so as a Democrat partly out of habit -- I come from a family of Democrats -- and partly because I believed the Democrats were the party most concerned with the working families I represent," her statement's opening read in part.

"In the House, I have long known that no one has a monopoly on good ideas. I will not waste my final two years in the Florida Legislature being ignored in a caucus whose leadership expects me to ignore the needs of my community," her statement continued.

Valdes' statement also gave a shout out to House Speaker Daniel Perez, noting he "has laid out a vision for the House that focuses on empowering House members to work on real problems facing our communities," and explaining this is the party she wants to be involved with, as she joins the Republican Conference immediately. "That's what I want to be part of. I want to roll up my sleeves for work. I want to be a part of solving problems for West Tampa. I'm tired of being the party of protesting when I got into politics to be part of the party of progress. I know that I won't agree with my fellow Republican House members on every issue, but I know that in their caucus, I will be welcomed and treated with respect."

In conclusion, Valdes stresses that her party switch is to serve her constituents. "I love my community, and I will continue to fight every day to benefit the people of West Tampa, Hillsborough County and the state of Florida. And in my heart, I know the best way to do that is to stand with Speaker Perez and join the Republican supermajority in the Florida House of Representatives."

In addition to sharing her statement over X, Valdes reposted Republican state Rep. Lawrence McCure, who expressed his well wishes to Valdes for making the switch. Plenty of other Republican House members have also chimed in over social media.

Perez also put out a post welcoming Valdes to the party and the conference, signaling he was "thrilled" to do so.

Like Valdes' statement, Perez's post spoke to the party's "supermajority!"

I'm thrilled to welcome @SusanLValdesFL to the House Republican supermajority! https://t.co/qj5pmIf2Fs — Daniel Perez (@Daniel_PerezFL) December 9, 2024

Before Valdes' switch, the makeup in the Florida House was 85-35. Republicans also enjoy a 28-12 majority in the state Senate.

DeSantis was also among those who weighed in over X to welcome Valdes to the party.

His post also tagged and congratulated Perez, pointing out that the supermajority is "the biggest Republican majority in the history of the Florida House!"