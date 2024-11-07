Democrats Caught Up in Disarray As Bernie Sanders Lashes Out in Brutal Post-Election Statement

As a result of Vice President Kamala Harris' catastrophic loss to President-Elect Donald Trump, there has no doubt been disarray in the Democratic Party. On Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who caucuses with the Democrats, shared quite the candid statement over his X account.

Sanders' accompanying post emphasized an argument that the Democratic Party "has abandoned working class people" and "Democratic leadership defends the status quo," which is how his statement also started, though there was plenty more from there. "First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they're right," his opening continued.

His statement went on to reference "wealth inequality" as well as the concerns of how "Americans live paycheck to paycheck."

The statement also addressed concerns of how "many young people will have a worse standard of living than their parents," bringing A.I. in there to place blame.

From there, the statement also referenced Sanders' pet issues of health care and prescription drug costs as well as paid family leave.

Sanders also touched upon his virulent anti-Israel sentiments, referencing another issue in which Democrats have found themselves in serious disarray: "Today, despite strong opposition from a majority of Americans, we continue to spending billions funding the extremist Netanyahu government's all out war against the Palestinian people which has led to the horrific humanitarian disaster of mal malnutrition and the starvation of thousands of children."

Nowhere is the brutal attack from Hamas on October 7 of last year mentioned, just as it's not mentioned that Israel has provided humanitarian aid that has been hijacked by Hamas.

Sanders saved his angriest part of the message for Democrats in the final paragraphs. "Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign? Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not," he expressed. "In the coming weeks and months those of us concerned about grassroots democracy and economic justice need to have some very serious political discussions."

"Stay tuned," he concluded.

And they’re right. pic.twitter.com/lM2gSJmQFL — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 6, 2024

When it comes to that message of "Stay tuned," DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison has already vocally and publicly made his thoughts quite known in a quoted repost over X.

Harrison began and ended his post with a rant against Sanders' take, referring to it as "straight up BS" and noting that "[t]here are a lot of post election takes and this one ain't a good one." He mostly stuck to addressing Sanders' claims about workers, as a way to defend President Joe Biden, whose fellow Democrats had forced off of the ticket for the 2024 election. "Biden was the most-pro worker President of my life time- saved Union pensions, created millions of good paying jobs and even marched in a picket line," he argued.

From there, Harrison used the statement to argue in favor of Harris, referring to her as "MVP" or Madame Vice President. He wrote that "some of MVP’s plans would have fundamentally transformed the quality of life and closed the racial wealth gap for working people across this country. From the child tax credits, to 25k for a down payment for a house to Medicare covering the cost of senior health care in their homes."

This is straight up BS… Biden was the most-pro worker President of my life time- saved Union pensions, created millions of good paying jobs and even marched in a picket line and some of MVP’s plans would have fundamentally transformed the quality of life and closed the racial… https://t.co/6s4iR5Xtdq — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) November 7, 2024

Harrison's quoted post of Sanders' so far has over 4,000 replies in the approximately six hours it's been up.

One user, known as "barbarism critic," especially let him have it, using harsh language to do so. Such a user featured keffiyeh in the profile picture, as well as a Palestinian flag in the handle, and even a paratrooper, likely in reference to the Hamas attack on Israeli festival goers on October 7 of last year.

Your leadership cost Dems a second election loss to a game show clown. Sit the fuck down. — barbarism critic 🪂🇵🇸✨ (@SxarletRed) November 7, 2024

The thread even devolved into many users calling on Harrison to resign, further highlighting Democrats in disarray.

Harrison and Stephanie Taylor, the co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC) and Progressive Change Institute (PCI), especially got into it, with each calling on one another to resign, though Harrison deleted his response in the thread.

You should both resign. Fucking losers. Conservative, corporate mouth pieces parading as progressives — uh huh (@ChilcottJake) November 7, 2024

You ran ads against Jill Stein instead of running on this economic record you are now proud to tout. Some humility is due. — StephanieTaylor (@StephanieTaylor) November 7, 2024

Sanders has not posted any further thoughts over X since he released his post on Wednesday.

This is hardly the only time that Sanders and the DNC have been at odds, especially since he ran for president in 2016 and again in 2020 and appeared to have momentum, before ultimately losing the nomination to Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden.