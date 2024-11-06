Donald J. Trump Wins 2024 Race
Republican Sen. Deb Fischer Holds on in Nebraska
Republican Sen. Deb Fischer Holds on in Nebraska

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 06, 2024 12:30 AM
Late on Tuesday night, close to midnight, Decision Desk HQ called the race for Nebraska's U.S. Senate race in favor of Republican Sen. Deb Fischer. This was something of a curious race, as Fischer was running not against a Democrat, but an Independent candidate, Dan Osborn.

Nebraska wasn't necessarily expected to be one of the races to watch, though Osborn potentially offered a last minute threat to Fischer keeping her seat. While forecasts showed that Fischer's advantage was a slight one, she ultimately held on. Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) also won reelection for his special election race.

Nebraska, which in addition to Maine splits its electoral votes by congressional district, split its votes for Vice President Kamala Harris and former and potentially future President Donald Trump. Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, which went in favor of Harris, is still a close race between Republican Rep. Don Bacon and Democrat Tony Vargas.

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), who was unseated by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley in 2018, who just won reelection on Tuesday night, lamented how there had been hope for Osborn to pull off a win to deny Republicans another win with Fischer's reelection. 

Tuesday brought plenty of good news for Republicans in the Senate. Earlier on Tuesday, Republicans took control of the chamber with a win from Sen.-Elect Bernie Moreno's, who unseated vulnerable Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio. Wednesday morning could bring more good news for competitive Senate races in states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. 

