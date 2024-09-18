The Usual Suspects Are Very Mad Terrorists Are Dying
Kamala Harris Still Has the Worst Answers on What to Do About Grocery Prices

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 18, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Vice President Kamala Harris finally granted an interview to the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) on Tuesday. While her interview was much more friendly than the treatment former and potentially future President Donald Trump received months prior, it was still an awful appearance for the Democratic nominee. This was especially the case on grocery prices, a top issue for voters, considering that Harris is the sitting vice president.

Harris acknowledged "yes," that "the price of groceries [is] still too high." Given that she's currently in office and an integral part of the Biden-Harris administration, this is on Harris.

"Do we have more work to do? Yes. And I will tell you I do believe that I offer a new generation of new leadership for our country, that is about, in particular turning a page on an era that sadly has shown us attempts by some to incite fear, to create division in our country," she continued. 

Not only did the vice president try to offer herself as a supposed change candidate with such a response, by claiming they were going to be "turning a part," she also went with a common attack against her opponents. 

The Trump-Vance campaign was all over such remarks. Not only did the Trump War Room share a clip, but they released a statement on Tuesday from Janiyah Thomas, the Team Trump Black Media Director, on "Kamala Harris' Admission That She is a Failure."

"Kamala Harris admitted today that she has failed Black Americans. She told the NABJ that after three and half years of her failed policies, grocery prices are too high and the American Dream is unattainable for young Americans. We can’t afford four more years of Kamala Harris. It’s time to put President Trump back in the White House and restore economic prosperity," Thomas said about that interview. 

Such a clip was not the only instance in which the Trump War Room account reminded people about the 21.5 percent price increase, a detail the RNC has also been hammering

The X account also shared a clip about Harris' comments about inflation, including grocery prices, as it relates to Latino communities. She had been directly asked "how do you plan to deal with the inflation and high prices?" She again acknowledged "you're right, prices are too high."

Even CNN didn't sound too impressed, as Dana Bash said during a panel discussion that "you could almost start a drinking game" when it comes to Harris repeating her talking points.

Semafor's Dave Weigel also drew a contrast between Trump and Harris on answering such questions. "But Trump has an answer that gets him through these questions and Harris... she doesn't have an answer," and thus has to "imagine a future."

Tuesday's interview with the NABJ wasn't a one time occurrence, though. Harris gave remarks on Wednesday at the Hispanic Caucus. The Democratic nominee has had a habit of changing her accent and her lingo depending on the audience, but this was truly a cringeworthy example, and one that has people talking. 

Harris did more than debut the cringeworthy accent and announce that she is "in these streets," though. 

As she talked about "a future," she discussed one where we can "lower the cost of living" as well as a claim "that we will continue to lower the cost of groceries."

Again, though, it's worth asking why Harris hasn't been able to do more, and why she's looking for a promotion if she hasn't done enough to bring grocery prices down enough. 

