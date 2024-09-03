LIVE RESULTS: Voters Make Their Primary Election Decisions in Massachusetts

It's Tuesday night, and that means another Primary Night in America! This week, voters will head to the polls in Massachusetts. Polls close at 8 pm ET, and most, if not all, of the results are expected tonight.

Advertisement

Senator Elizabeth Warren is up for reelection and facing an uncontested primary, while three Republicans are running to challenge her: John Deaton, Ian Cain, and Robert Atonellis. Deaton is considered the favorite.

While Massachusetts' delegation currently includes all Democrats, one House race to watch is the commonwealth's 8th Congressional District, represented by Rep. Stephen Lynch.

Three Republicans are running for the seat: James Govatsos, Robert Burke, and Daniel Kelly. Only Govatsos has registered with the FEC, though, having raised $2,000. The race is still considered "Safe" or "Solid Democratic" in this heavily blue state.

Lynch and all of the other Democrats up for reelection this cycle – Warren plus the nine members of the House – are running unopposed. This includes Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a member of the anti-Israel Squad, who has not faced primary challengers, unlike many of her fellow Squad members. Soon-to-be former Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) and Cori Bush (D-MO) even lost their primaries earlier in the summer. Pressley, an original member of the Squad, came into office after beating now-former Rep. Michael Capuano of the 7th Congressional District in the 2018 Democratic Primary.

We're partnering with Decision Desk HQ to bring you the most up-to-date election results, which you can find below. To see different House races, hit the dropdown button "Change Race."

Editor's Note: We are facing the most consequential election in our nation's history. America won't survive another four years of Democrats. Help Townhall tell the truth about the 2024 election as the left-wing, mainstream media propagandists do all they can to support the Democrats.



Join Townhall VIP and use promo code 2024 to get 50% off a VIP membership!

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>