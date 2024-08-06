Here’s How Ilhan Omar Reacted to Harris’ VP Pick

On Tuesday morning, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that she had selected Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) as her running mate. Not long after, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), a fellow Minnesotan, posted a couple of responses to the announcement.

Advertisement

Omar put out a generic enough post about herself and the governor that listed some of his more moderate positions, though he has plenty of radical ones. When it comes to "protections for reproductive rights into law," though, Minnesota allows for women to have an abortion up until birth. Walz also repealed a law that required providing medical care to babies born alive from abortions.

The post also claimed Walz is "Bringing Minnesota nice to the ticket[.]"

Congratulations to our next Vice President @Tim_Walz 🥳



Our North Star state Governor has signed universal school meals, paid family and sick leave, marijuana legalization, and protections for reproductive rights into law.



Bringing Minnesota nice to the ticket 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/8fNZS1jsyG — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 6, 2024

It's not just that one would expect more of a reaction from Omar about Walz, given that they're both from Minnesota. In picking a more far-left governor, Harris also skipped over Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) despite how he had been walking back his support for Israel.

"Not exactly a coveted endorsement," Adam Rubenstein noted in a quoted repost of Omar.

Not exactly a coveted endorsement: https://t.co/ctf2hS8xsX — Adam Rubenstein (@RubensteinAdam) August 6, 2024

Many other replies ad quoted reposts, including from the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) pointed to Omar's support for Walz as a reason to be concerned about the Harris-Walz ticket.

"Governor Walz embraces the most vicious anti-Israel and antisemitic Member of Congress, Ilhan Omar," a post from the RJC read in part.

Thank you for proving our point, @IlhanMN.



Governor Walz embraces the most vicious anti-Israel and antisemitic Member of Congress, Ilhan Omar.



Walz has endorsed and supported this notorious Squad member for years, championing her as a “progressive leader” in Congress. This is… https://t.co/Mn4BbrhQOS — RJC (@RJC) August 6, 2024

Other Squad members expressed their delight at such a pick.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) called it "an excellent decision," also claiming Harris and Walz "will govern effectively, inclusively, and boldly for the American people" and "won’t back down under tight odds, either." Her post also went for some of his less radical positions, mentioning "from healthcare to school lunch."

Vice President Harris made an excellent decision in Gov. Walz as her running mate.



Together, they will govern effectively, inclusively, and boldly for the American people.



They won’t back down under tight odds, either - from healthcare to school lunch.



Let’s do this 💪🏽 https://t.co/9vttVTC39Z — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2024

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) expressed her excitement by focusing on Walz's being "a former public school teacher" and claiming he "has never forgotten the people."

Advertisement

As a former public school teacher, Gov @Tim_Walz has never forgotten the people.



He fights for every worker and family that calls this country home.



I sincerely can't wait to call him Mr. Vice President. That Harris/Walz ticket is the one. Let's go! https://t.co/4J3whpc4PZ — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 6, 2024

Perhaps the most enthusiastic reaction from a member of the Squad came from Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), who has posted several posts and reposted several others expressing her support for Walz.

In addition to her repost from the UAW, Ramirez noted in her post that she was excited to work with [Walz] to advance a working people's agenda and win this November."

Tim Walz doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk. From delivering for working-class Americans to standing with the UAW on our picket line last year, we know which side he’s on. That’s why we’re going to send@KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz to the White House this November. pic.twitter.com/uALOPL9LOJ — UAW (@UAW) August 6, 2024

Congratulations @Tim_Walz on being selected as @KamalaHarris VP. Excited to work with you to advance a working people's agenda and win this November. Let's Go! https://t.co/SOFTIvmuz5 — Delia Ramirez (@DeliaRamirezIL) August 6, 2024

Although he's a lame duck member, considering that he lost his primary in June by double digits, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) posted a video message in which he, like Pressley, was particularly excited about Walz having a background in public education.

Advertisement

"Let's go!" Bowman yelled many times throughout the brief video.

My brief explainer on the Walz pick pic.twitter.com/5RTteTdO8D — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 6, 2024

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) has yet to post about the pick, although she is facing a primary on Tuesday that she could very likely lose against DA Wesley Bell. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) has also not yet posted, and her most recent posts concern Tuesday's Michigan primary. Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA), who defeated a primary challenger in April, has also not posted about Walz, but instead, has focused on supporting Bush. Rep. Greg Casar (D-TX) has not posted in days.