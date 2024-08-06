BREAKING: The 2024 Democrat Ticket Is Complete, and It's the Most Extreme in History

Something happened within the last few hours that sunk Josh Shapiro’s stock because the Pennsylvania governor, who appeared to be a slam-dunk for the VP slot for Kamala Harris, wasn’t selected this morning. Shapiro’s schedule for today didn’t seem to scream VP rollout:

Latest on Veepstakes per source familiar:



-VP Harris had not made a final decision as of last night because she wanted to sleep on it.



-At some point today, she will call the finalists to inform them of her pick.



-Her team had to print multiple versions of campaign signs for… — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) August 6, 2024

IDK if somebody knows something or if somebody thinks they know something. With VP stuff, usually the latter. But big shift here. pic.twitter.com/irAnSoLAvd — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 5, 2024

Yes this is Shapiro’s schedule tomorrow.



No, I do not think they’d soft launch him as VP like this. pic.twitter.com/BWCIEVkpyH — Luke (@lukewines) August 6, 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has decided on a running mate, AP sources say, with an announcement coming in hours. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 6, 2024

The vice president reportedly wanted to sleep on her decision, taking her until the last minute to decide her running mate, and it’s Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, an ardent leftist who made the entire state a sanctuary for illegal immigrants. Open Borders Tim completes the ticket for the Democratic Party.

🚨 BREAKING: Kamala Harris has picked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to be her VP running mate. pic.twitter.com/1fXaQx836O — Media Research Center (@theMRC) August 6, 2024

Here's top Kamala VP contender Tim Walz defending sanctuary cities and sanctuary states — just like Kamala! pic.twitter.com/yiLdjg3uTb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2024

News: Harris has made a decision for her running mate, with four people close to the process telling @JohnKingCNN @jeffzeleny @jamiegangel & @mj_lee that Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota is her choice — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) August 6, 2024

It's WALZ. — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) August 6, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: Kamala Harris selects Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for VP!



What do you think of this Democrat ticket? pic.twitter.com/sDqG9FfgAB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 6, 2024

A flurry of activity @GovTimWalz residence this morning… A fleet of vehicles, arriving within the past hour. 🤔#Veepstakes pic.twitter.com/8vVrNMsSrn — Bill Keller (@billkellerfox9) August 6, 2024

On August 2, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker posted and then quickly deleted a video that seemed to suggest heavily that Gov. Shapiro would be Kamala's running mate. Right now, it looks like a diversion or a hype video for a governor who didn't need one. What's being glossed over are two things, with the first being the most obvious: Shapiro was the Democrats' best pick for the VP slot, but his pro-Israel stance and Jewish background would have led to a base revolt. That's all you need to know about the state of the Democratic Party–the growing core of it, especially with their younger voters, are increasingly antisemitic and pro-Hamas.

“One person’s socialism is another person's neighborliness.”



— Tim Walzpic.twitter.com/DHVSo37jsZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 6, 2024

If Tim Walz joins the ticket with VP Harris, they would be the most extreme presidential ticket in recent history.



My op-ed in the @DC_Reporter on the Walz record that Americans need to know about. #mnleg https://t.co/UmoeDua0RW — Lisa Demuth (@LisaDemuthMN) July 29, 2024

Mr. Walz is also a not-braindead version of Joe Biden, a person who embodies the policy positions Joe likely does but was too scared to come out officially. In essence, this ticket is the same as Biden-Harris but in reverse. And if they think they can use Walz's insanity on the issues to make her look moderate, please--we got tweets and video on both these clowns. It's truly become an election for Trump to lose and a Democratic Party suicide mission. Focus, Republicans--this is an eminently beatable ticket.

Her handlers told her who to pick — e-beth (@ebeth360) August 6, 2024