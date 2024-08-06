Trump Campaign Reacts to Kamala's VP Pick
BREAKING: The 2024 Democrat Ticket Is Complete, and It's the Most Extreme in History

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 06, 2024 8:55 AM
Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP

Something happened within the last few hours that sunk Josh Shapiro’s stock because the Pennsylvania governor, who appeared to be a slam-dunk for the VP slot for Kamala Harris, wasn’t selected this morning. Shapiro’s schedule for today didn’t seem to scream VP rollout:

The vice president reportedly wanted to sleep on her decision, taking her until the last minute to decide her running mate, and it’s Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, an ardent leftist who made the entire state a sanctuary for illegal immigrants. Open Borders Tim completes the ticket for the Democratic Party. 

On August 2, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker posted and then quickly deleted a video that seemed to suggest heavily that Gov. Shapiro would be Kamala's running mate. Right now, it looks like a diversion or a hype video for a governor who didn't need one. What's being glossed over are two things, with the first being the most obvious: Shapiro was the Democrats' best pick for the VP slot, but his pro-Israel stance and Jewish background would have led to a base revolt. That's all you need to know about the state of the Democratic Party–the growing core of it, especially with their younger voters, are increasingly antisemitic and pro-Hamas. 

Mr. Walz is also a not-braindead version of Joe Biden, a person who embodies the policy positions Joe likely does but was too scared to come out officially. In essence, this ticket is the same as Biden-Harris but in reverse. And if they think they can use Walz's insanity on the issues to make her look moderate, please--we got tweets and video on both these clowns. It's truly become an election for Trump to lose and a Democratic Party suicide mission. Focus, Republicans--this is an eminently beatable ticket.  

