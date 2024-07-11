Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan Finally Calls for Biden to Step Aside

On Wednesday, Rep. Pat Ryan (D-NY) became yet another Democratic House member to call on President Joe Biden to withdraw from the campaign. Such a move came after the congressman faced plenty of pressure and criticism, not merely from his Republican opponent, Alison Esposito, but also local media outlets, including those that are typically friendly.

Per The New York Times' Nicholas Fandos, Ryan called on Biden to step aside "for the good of the country" and has called for an open primary process.

Fandos also highlighted Ryan's vulnerability when it comes to his spot on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's (DCCC) frontline program for such members in danger of losing their seats.

As Biden blames "elites," Ryan said he is hearing concerns across his swing district



“These are the opposite of elites. These are people eating hot dogs and drinking beer and talking about my Yankees and where the country’s at and expressing some pretty deep and weighty things.” — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) July 10, 2024

As his article mentioned [Emphasis added]:

“I’d be doing a grave disservice if I said he was the best candidate to serve this fall,” he said in a telephone interview. “For the good of our country, for my two young kids, I’m asking Joe Biden to step aside in the upcoming election and deliver on the promise to be a bridge to a new generation of leaders.” He added, “I really hope, with all my heart, that he will listen.” Mr. Ryan, 42, is the eighth member of Congress to publicly call on Mr. Biden to stand down and perhaps the most politically at risk. But his remarks on Wednesday came amid fresh signs that pressure may be building on Mr. Biden to step aside even after the White House had appeared to be calming dissent. ... If Mr. Biden stands down, Mr. Ryan urged his party to open the process of replacing him. He name-checked possible candidates, including Vice President Kamala Harris; Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Wes Moore of Maryland and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania; and cabinet secretaries like Pete Buttigieg and Gina Raimondo.

Although they covered Ryan's stance on Wednesday, the Daily Freeman also covered on Tuesday how Esposito was calling on Ryan to clarify his stance. "Ryan has not specifically responded on whether he thinks Biden should drop out of the race," Tuesday's piece mentioned. The congressman did focus on attacking former and potentially future President Donald Trump, however.

In addition to a statement from Tuesday that called on Ryan to "Clarify His Stance on Supporting Joe Biden," Esposito went after her Democratic opponent for not doing more when he did speak up on Wednesday.

It is long past time for @PatRyanUC to find a backbone and be honest with Hudson Valley voters about what is truly happening. @JoeBiden is unfit to serve as President, & instead of recognizing the truth, Ryan

continues to be a rubber stamp for Biden's

failed policies. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4cS9V4G9HR — Alison Esposito (@EspositoforNY) July 8, 2024

"Pat Ryan could have raised alarms years ago when Joe Biden's mental acuity was first put in question. Once again, Pat Ryan refuses to lead from the front. Leadership is acting regardless of the direction of political headwinds. Pat Ryan only makes decisions that are politically expedient for him. Where was he two weeks ago, when the whole world watched President Biden's poor debate performance? He was SILENT," Esposito shared, reminding how long it took the congressman to speak to the issue.

Esposito raised another question, though, which is why Biden is fit to continue serving as president if he's not fit to run for reelection. "The American people can see clearly what Joe Biden is, a mere figurehead for the Democrats' political agenda. Now the façade and the smoke and mirrors are falling away, and Ryan and other Democrats are running for cover. It doesn't matter who they put at the top of the ticket, it's going to be the same failed policies that put American people last. Pat, if Joe Biden is not fit to serve as the nominee, do you think he is fit to serve as President through January?"

She concluded her statement by going after both Ryan and the Democrat at the top of the ticket. "On November 5th, the voters will see through Ryan's lies and vote against Ryan and whoever the Democrat Nominee for President is," she added.

.@PatRyanUC didn’t suddenly realize that the Democrat policies he supports are hurting Americans, he just knows @JoeBiden can’t win re-election. This is a last ditch effort by Pat Ryan to do what he can to keep himself in power. #PeopleBeforePower pic.twitter.com/FulP1Vl4QY — Alison Esposito (@EspositoforNY) July 10, 2024

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) also weighed in a similar manner.

.@PatRyanUC is a fraud who is only demanding Biden drop out of the race to save his political career.



If Ryan truly cared about the country he would demand Biden resign because he isn’t mentally fit to be President. https://t.co/uG82GFoeOg — NRCC (@NRCC) July 10, 2024

.@NRCC pounces. “Everyone can see Ryan’s statement for what it truly is, a transparent election-year ploy to try to cling to his seat.” pic.twitter.com/yRAzez0ejD — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) July 10, 2024

Ryan's race in New York's 18th Congressional District is considered a top battleground state, with Cook Political Report giving the congressman a slight advantage with a "Lean Democratic" rating. However, Democrats are concerned that Biden's disastrous debate performance from two weeks ago looks to be affecting down-ballot races as well, including Ryan's race.

As Matt will cover, POLITICO on Wednesday morning put out a piece on how New York Democrats are concerned that Biden may even be making their bright blue state a battleground. The report, which came out before Ryan made news in such a way, specifically mentioned the congressman and his predicament.