Tipsheet

Here's a Telling Detail About CBC's Support for Biden

Rebecca Downs
July 09, 2024 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

On Monday, President Joe Biden held a virtual talk with the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), where reactions were quick to point out how united the Democratic Party and such key members supposedly are in supporting the president. 

As Punchbowl News' Heather Caygle pointed out, however, it seemed like "a cheerleading session" and that "No one addressed the elephant in the room." Further, the questions "seemed pre-selected."

What is the point of such a call, then, if it's going to be "a cheerleading session?" Further, how much stake should one point in the call and the supposed support? An Axios headline from Monday read that "Biden’s base of support emerges in the Black Caucus."

"So far, no Black Congressional Democrat has called on the president to step aside. And there's an immense effort underway to make sure the CBC holds the line, according to two members of the CBC," ABC News noted in a report about the call

Another detail that's perhaps even more telling is that the CBC is meeting virtually on Tuesday to further discuss where to go from here. 

The CBC virtual meeting stands in stark contrast to a meeting that House Democrats held earlier on Tuesday, as Matt covered. The word being thrown around is being even worse than "a funeral." 

There's also more and more Democrats who are explicitly coming out against Biden running for reelection, or who are not so comfortable committing to showing support to his bid.



