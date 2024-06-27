EXCLUSIVE SALE 60% Off VIP Membership. 48 Hours ONLY!
House Democrats Are Still Going After the Trump Family With Baseless Attacks

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 27, 2024 4:45 PM
Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

Even though Donald Trump left the White House years ago, Democrats still relentlessly go after him and his family for what they perceive to be some sort of influence in a desperate attempt to distract from the influence of the Biden crime family, especially when it comes to First Son Hunter Biden's shady business dealings. 

During Wednesday's House Oversight Committee on "Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party’s Political Warfare," Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), a particularly relentless member when it comes to attacking Trump and his family, brought up Ivanka Trump and her supposed involvement in China. 

"The Trump Crime family took foreign bribes and illegal gifts while in the White House – and now post-presidency," Garcia claimed in an X post, where he also included a clip of his use of time during the hearing. He even used harsh language, asking, "Where's that damn investigation?"

"In April of 2017, with Trump's White House in chaos, many people, including the Chinese government, were all trying to gain influence," Garcia claimed. "During this time, Ivanka Trump was working in the White House, got preliminary approval for three Chinese trademarks on the same day that Donald Trump had dinner with XI Jinping at Mar-A-Lago. And remember, Ivanka never divested her company while she was working in the White House," he continued, specifically targeting the former president's oldest daughter."

The moment was enough to earn a headline from Mediaite declaring, "Democrat Nukes Trump And His Daughter Ivanka For Profiting Off 'Favors' From China While In White House."

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump said in a statement to Townhall, "These claims are demonstrably false."

Some key context for Ivanka Trump's trademarks came from a 2017 article from the Washington Post, "From diet pills to underwear: Chinese firms scramble to grab Ivanka Trump trademark." She was looking to prevent the Chinese from profiting off of her. It was a move that many were jumping at the chance for, with hundreds of applications.

As the piece mentions:

Chinese companies have been scrambling to add [Ivanka's] name to their products since her father won the U.S. presidential election in November. There’s even a new Chinese cosmetic-surgery firm offering the chance to look a little more like her.

An astounding 258 trademark applications were lodged under variations of Ivanka, Ivanka Trump and similar-sounding Chinese characters between Nov. 10 and the end of last year, records at the China Trademark Office show.

None appear to have a direct business link with the U.S. president’s daughter.

...

Other applications have been lodged for “Ivanka,” “Ivanka Trump,” and a few for the characters 依万卡, which also spell yiwanka.

...

Taking advantage of — or faking — foreign brands is common in China, as is the practice of “trademark squatting,” whereby someone preemptively registers a spurious trademark claim in the hope of later being paid to relinquish it.

Regarding Garcia's claim that "Ivanka never divested her company while she was working in the White House," a CNN article from January 2017, right before Trump took office, tells a different story.

"Ivanka Trump goes further than her father in divestment," the headline reads, with the piece specifically mentioning her company:

“She wants to go beyond what her father did, because she doesn’t believe he has to deal with conflicts, she wants to. The reason she wants to? She plans to be a ‘modern-day first daughter,’” said Monica Langley, a CNN political analyst and senior special writer at the Wall Street Journal. “She’s going to be in the West Wing and be one of his top advisers.”

Ivanka Trump is taking a formal leave of absence from the Trump Organization and her apparel and accessories brand when her father assumes office, she wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“I will no longer be involved with the management or operations of either company,” she wrote.

There was also backlash against Garcia's claims from Alex Bruesewitz as well as Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX).

Bruesewitz held nothing back as he claimed Garcia "is rivaling Eric Swalwell for the dumbest member of Congress award now that Adam Kinzinger is gone," and that Garcia "blatantly LIED" with such claims. "She simply registered trademarks in China to prevent the Chinese from profiting off of her name. She makes NO money in China," Bruesewitz offered about Ivanka.

He also brought the conversation back to the Biden family, adding, "Crackhead Hunter Biden took in millions from the CCP and 10% (probably more) went to the 'Big Guy,'" a title used to refer to then Vice President Joe Biden, as former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski has made clear.

Gooden similarly stressed the false nature of Garcia's claims, explaining Ivanka "applied for trademark rights for her own name."

"She never used those trademarks and only applied for them to prevent the Chinese from profiting off of her," Gooden continued, emphasizing Garcia's claims are "Just another Democrat HOAX!"


