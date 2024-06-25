AOC's Plans for Primary Day Sure Could be Telling

Townhall has been covering how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was all too happy to make a fool of herself campaigning for Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) a fellow member of the Squad, and one who looks quite likely to lose his primary later in the evening. Although polls are just about closing in New York, some telling news came in not too long ago about AOC's primary plans, which don't look to involve Bowman.

Advertisement

As Sister Toldjah at our sister site of RedState highlighted, one of the live updates from the New York Post on the primary race between Bowman and Westchester County Executive George Latimer has to do with AOC's plans. The congresswoman, who is facing her own primary challenge but is almost certainly expected to win, doesn't look to be sticking with her fellow Squad member in his hour of need:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had been slated to appear at the Edenwald Community Center polling site at 3:30 p.m. alongside colleague and fellow "Squaddie" Jamaal Bowman. However, at around 4 p.m., Ocasio-Cortez spokesperson Sidney Johnson announced the congresswoman would not appear, citing a “shift in schedule.” “It’s not going to happen for her," Johnson told The Post. "She won’t be around. Not here.” Ocasio-Cortez's team said the lawmaker had been at an event in Throgs Neck that had run long and would now attend a "private" engagement instead of the public-facing event. Johnson added that Ocasio-Cortez's schedule for tonight is still firming up. It's unclear if she will attend Bowman's primary night watch party in Yonkers. “We haven’t made any decisions yet,” Johnson put it, noting it’s “already been” a long day. “She went back to her district to do her Election Day duties,” the campaign official told The Post on a call on background following the missed event. The aide noted the logistical conflict was “unfortunate,” and that the congresswoman is “very supportive” of Bowman. The official stated AOC would be meeting with her team this afternoon and had a watch party planned with volunteers for this evening. As of 4 p.m., there was no sign of Bowman or his team at the Bronx polling site, where turnout has been unusually slow.

There could be plenty to read into such an update, or perhaps maybe she will still show up for Bowman's primary watch party. It's still noteworthy that she didn't show up to appear with him at the Bronx polling site, which had "unusually slow" turnout.

AOC's X account posted about that Bronx rally from over the weekend--which, as a reminder, didn't even take place in Bowman's district--a few times as some of her most recent posts on Monday. Her video post from Tuesday night, put out just under an hour from when the polls closed in the state, was all about her own race, though.

New York: Polls close in one hour!



Your vote matters. And it’s how we make sure our voices are heard.



Find your pollsite: https://t.co/aFRojdowFp pic.twitter.com/j4x2A5ZX75 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 26, 2024

Another bad sign for Bowman, who was plagued by bad poll numbers leading up to this Tuesday primary, is that another live update from the New York Post mentioned how there was a "Large turnout of Jewish voters reported in Bowman-Latimer race." Bowman has also been plagued by his anti-Israel comments and using antisemitic tropes, particularly against the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), which has endorsed and spent money in support of Latimer.

Advertisement



