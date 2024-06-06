WSJ Reveals What's Happening to Biden Behind Closed Doors
Why CBS News' Lesley Stahl Owes Trump a Massive Apology
Why a Former Black Panther Party Leader Is Supporting Trump
America Can Choose to Be Great Again
Here’s How the Left Is Going to Lie to Voters Ahead of November
'Welcome to France, Heroes': Scenes From the 80th Anniversary of D-Day
New Survey Shows Percentage of Americans Living Paycheck-to-Paycheck. It Does Not Bode Wel...
'I've Never Heard Any Leader Say That': Bukele Stuns Carlson by His Approach...
102-Year-Old WWII Vet Dies En Route to France for D-Day Anniversary
LIVE: Day 4 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
Why 'Bad Faith' Is a Bad Movie
Don’t Force Small Business Owners Into Being the Food Police
Biden’s Border Executive Order Is a Joke
America: Are We a Late-Stage Empire?
Tipsheet

Are We That Much Closer to Finding Out Who Trump's Running Mate Will Be?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  June 06, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

The Republican National Convention is still a little over a month away, which is around the time former and potentially future President Donald Trump has said he would announce his running mate. Reports came in on Wednesday night from multiple outlets, however, that a list of candidates have been sent vetting paperwork.

Advertisement

Among the picks are names we've all heard before, including some Republican primary opponents from 2024 and even 2016. The top four names include North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, JD Vance of Ohio, and Tim Scott of South Carolina. 

There's also Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida on the list, though like Rubio, there could be constitutional concerns about Trump and his running mate being from the same state. Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York is also on the list, so there looks to at least be one woman under consideration. Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson is also on the list. 

Reporting from the Associated Press, which cited "two people familiar with the effort" mentioned the names above. However, it was also mentioned that "[a]ides have cautioned that Trump’s list is fluid and evolving and that the decision will be up to him."

Recommended

Why CBS News' Lesley Stahl Owes Trump a Massive Apology Matt Vespa
Advertisement

There's a statement from the Trump campaign as well. "Anyone claiming to know who or when President Trump will choose his VP is lying, unless the person is named Donald J. Trump," Trump campaign spokesperson Brian Hughes is quoted as saying.

Nevertheless, people have certainly been speculating, with the conversation about who Trump will pick and the names mentioned above trending over social media

The top four names have been particularly visible campaign surrogates, including and especially on the Sunday shows. Just earlier this week, Burgum was on CBS News' "Face the Nation" where he defended Trump, as we highlighted with Tuesday's VIP piece. 

When it comes to the lower tier candidates, Stefanik certainly seems to be interested in the role. She's been particularly vocal in her outrage about the weaponized and politicized justice system being used to go after Trump, who was just found "guilty" of 34 counts last week. Stefanik has not merely put out statements, but also sent letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland and has filed complaints about the judge involved in the hush money trial, Acting Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan

Advertisement

Trump himself has been discussed names as well. While speaking to Newmax's Greg Kelly, he mentioned "some unbelievable people," and listed Scott, Burgum, Rubio, Vance and Carson.

Wednesday's night's episode of Fox News "Hannity" also teased a conversation host Sean Hannity had with Trump about his potential running mates as part of his exclusive interview. That second part will air on Thursday night. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why CBS News' Lesley Stahl Owes Trump a Massive Apology Matt Vespa
WSJ Reveals What's Happening to Biden Behind Closed Doors Matt Vespa
America Can Choose to Be Great Again Kurt Schlichter
LIVE: Day 4 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
How Liberals Pay Off Their Bimbos Ann Coulter
Here’s How the Left Is Going to Lie to Voters Ahead of November Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why CBS News' Lesley Stahl Owes Trump a Massive Apology Matt Vespa
Advertisement