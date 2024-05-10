Vulnerable Democratic Senators Refuse to Support Commonsense Pro-Life Bill

On Thursday, Sens. Katie Britt (R-AL), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Kevin Cramer (R-ND) introduced the More Opportunities for Moms to Succeed (MOMS) Act. It's a particularly commonsense pro-life bill, providing support for both women and their children. And yet Democrats have failed to support such a bill.

"This legislation would provide critical support to women during typically challenging phases of motherhood – prenatal, postpartum, and early childhood development – and bolster access to resources and assistance to help mothers and their children thrive," a press release from Britt's office, complete with comprehensive information, noted.

Townhall reached out to vulnerable Democratic senators up for reelection to see if they'd be willing to lend bipartisan support. Those whose offices were contacted included Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), who is in a "Lean Democratic" race; Sherrod Brown (D-OH), who is in a "Toss-Up" race; Bob Casey, Jr. (D-PA), who was once known for being more pro-life, and who is running in a "Lean Democratic" race; Jacky Rosen (D-NV), who is in a race Cook Political Report recently deemed a "Toss-Up;" and Jon Tester (D-MT) who is in a "Toss-Up" race.

Sean Ross, the Communications Director for Britt, confirmed to Townhall, "Unfortunately, we have not heard from any Democrats interested in supporting this commonsense, pro-life and pro-woman legislation."

As the press release further explains:

The MOMS Act would: Establish Pregnancy.gov – a federal clearinghouse of resources available to expecting and postpartum moms, as well as those with young children. This clearinghouse would increase access to adoption agencies, pregnancy resource centers, and other relevant public and private resources available to pregnant women within their zip code and surrounding areas. As part of Pregnancy.gov, HHS would be required to include and maintain a national list of federal funding opportunities available to non-profit and healthcare entities for pregnancy support.

Improve access to pre- and post-natal resources. This legislation would establish a grant program for non-profit entities to support, encourage, and assist women in carrying their pregnancies to term; and to care for their babies after birth. It would also provide tools for pre-natal and post-natal telehealth appointments by instituting a grant program to purchase necessary medical equipment and technology in rural areas and other medically underserved areas.

Require states to apply child support obligations to the time period during pregnancy, if so requested by the mother. The MOMS Act is endorsed by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, Americans United for Life, March for Life Action, the National Right to Life Committee, and the Family Policy Alliance.

Britt's press release makes clear how her state of Alabama in particular needs the assistance that would come from the MOMS Act, noting, “Alabama is especially in need of strengthened support systems for moms. Over a third of the state’s 67 counties are classified as ‘maternity care deserts,’ areas without access to birthing facilities or maternity care providers. Last fall, three Alabama hospitals announced closures of their labor and delivery departments. Additionally, Alabama has the highest maternal mortality rate in the nation at 64.63 deaths per 100,000 births.”

Not only did Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, one of the groups mentioned above, celebrate the bill's introduction with a statement, it too highlighted the need for the assistance.

“The MOMS Act ensures that pregnant, postpartum and parenting mothers across the country will have access to the resources and support they need to meet their goals and succeed. Most women facing an unplanned pregnancy would appreciate empowering support to give life to their children, instead of being pushed into abortions they don’t even want. Research shows that 60% of women who had an abortion would have preferred to give birth if they had received either more emotional support or had more financial security,” a statement from Susan B. Anthony President Marjorie Dannenfelser noted.

The statement also links to a study from its research arm, the Charlotte Lozier Institute. "Hidden Epidemic: Nearly 70% of Abortions Are Coerced, Unwanted or Inconsistent With Women’s Preferences," highlights not only how so many women really didn't actually want to have an abortion, but that "60% would have preferred to give birth if they had received either more emotional support or had more financial security."

Another statement from Daria Monroe, CEO of Women’s Hope Medical Clinic in Auburn, Alabama, also spoke to this need.

“In so many cases, we’ve heard women who’ve experienced abortion say the words 'if only.' If only I had the money to raise a child. If only I had someone who believed in me. If only I had access to prenatal care,” she said, pointing to real-life examples. “My center works to address this, providing services like pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, prenatal clinics, parenting education programs, diapers, full adoption services and more – all at no cost. We are so thankful for members of Congress like Senator Britt who stand for women and provide solutions at the federal level.”

Other cosponsors include Senators Roger Marshall (R-KS), Steve Daines (R-MT), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Jerry Moran (R-KS), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and James Lankford (R-OK). Hyde-Smith tied in her support for the bill with Mother's Day in a press release from Friday morning

Britt's press release further highlights how the MOMS Act truly falls under an issue of healthcare and social safety net for vulnerable people by referencing other bills she has introduced, including the NIH IMPROVE Act, the Rural Obstetrics Readiness Act, the Access to Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD) Act, Creating Opportunities Now for Necessary and Effective Care Technologies (CONNECT) for Health Act of 2023, the Affordable Insulin Now Act of 2023, the Improving Needed Safeguards for Users of Lifesaving Insulin Now (INSULIN) Act of 2023, and the Youth Mental Health Research Act. All of these other bills enjoy bipartisan support, making for an even more stark contrast that Democrats refuse to support the MOMS Act.