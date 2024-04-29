Proof That Young Americans Vote Pro-Life

We're used to hearing how young people care about abortion and that they care about the emotionally charged social issue because they support it. The 2024 election could certainly be about abortion, as there will be state ballot initiatives and radically pro-abortion President Joe Biden is focusing heavily on the issue. There are, however, young people using their platforms to stand up for the unborn, namely those at pro-life organization Created Equal.

Advertisement

Last weekend, older troop members and adult leaders of American Heritage Girls' Troop 1031 attended an information session at the First Baptist Church of Gahanna using a Created Equal video. It was a precursor to going out in the Gahanna, Ohio, community to have conversations and change hearts and minds on abortion.

Created Equal uses abortion victim imagery as a way to effectively share the truth about abortion so viewers can become acquainted with the true nature of what happens to unborn children during the procedure. The video and training session included clips and imagery of aborted babies, including those aborted past the halfway mark of pregnancy.

One tactic Created Equal uses to convey the pro-life message is focusing on three main points — "It is wrong to intentionally kill innocent human beings," "Elective abortion intentionally kills innocent human beings," "Thus, elective abortion is wrong."

Created Equal also makes use of the SLED argument, which discusses abortion as a matter of Size, Level of development, Environment, and Degree of Dependency.

The session also included roleplaying scenarios for those who might be engaging with pro-abortion members of the community, including and especially those who might insist that the unborn aren't human, or the issue is only about women's rights.

After the session, Townhall spoke with Livvy Brohard, the Creative Media Assistant at Created Equal, who is living proof that young people vote pro-life. As she put it, she sees an "obligation to end abortion," through "voting," especially since "the law should match our morals."

When discussing the pro-abortion viewpoints that fellow young people hold, Brohard called it "really unfortunate" that so many young people have been "really manipulated and told that abortion is a human right, that's healthcare." As she pointed out as a rebuttal, "We know that that is just blatantly false." That's where Created Equal comes in, Brohard offered. "We're trying to change the culture by changing hearts and changing minds," which it often does on college campuses.

Created Equal, Brohard also explained further, talks to college students and tries to reach them via pro-life apologetics. These are demographics who can vote as well as who get abortions.

The abortion issue is particularly significant to Created Equal and other pro-lifers in Ohio, given that last November, the state passed an extreme ballot initiative. Issue One allows for legalized abortion up until the moment of birth and usurps parental rights. The training video also discussed how Ohio residents were lied to about the initiative, especially because supporters of the initiative — who vastly outspent the pro-life side and were funded by out-of-state special interest groups — falsely claimed voting for Issue One dealt with concerns such as miscarriage care and IVF.

As Brohard explained to Townhall, Created Equal is still concentrating on how there's "always an opportunity to talk to people," and that includes doing outreach outside of abortion facilities and on college campuses.

In addition to the training session, a troop event for all age levels was held to make baby blankets to be donated to a local maternity home. Poppy Brohard, a troop member at the Pioneer level, led the event as a way to earn her Harriet Tubman badge.

Advertisement

Created Equal also recently held its Day of Action events in Ohio earlier this month, including on college campuses.

For those who are looking to ask questions from Created Equal about how to talk with others about the abortion issue, LetsTalkAbortion.com is a helpful resource. The homepage does not include the use of abortion victim imagery.

Cincinnati Day of Action! Participants chose between sidewalk counseling at Planned Parenthood or doing outreach at the University of Cincinnati.



There’s still time to join us for our last Day of Action of 2024! Sign up at the #linkinbio!#prolifedayofaction #createdequal pic.twitter.com/wolu541wOr — Created Equal (@createdequalorg) April 15, 2024



