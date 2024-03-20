Relentless Liz Cheney Continues to Pick Fight with Trump

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) just won't quit defending the increasingly unraveling narratives about January 6. Even as Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) has released his report and raised the possibility of criminal referrals for members of the January 6 Select Committee, especially former members of Congress such as herself, Cheney continues to lash out against those who dare to question her narratives. She's now also going after former and potentially future President Donald Trump more directly than she already has been.

On Sunday, Cheney reposted a TruthSocial post from Trump, who had shared last week's coverage in The Federalist from Kash Patel, "J6 Committee’s Suppressed Evidence Scandal Exonerates Trump From ‘Insurrection’ Narrative." Trump, speaking about Cheney, also declared "SHE SHOULD BE PROSECUTED FOR WHAT SHE HAS DONE TO OUR COUNTRY! SHE ILLEGALLY DESTROYED THE EVIDENCE. UNREAL!!!"

The former congresswoman didn't merely take aim at Trump using the caps lock feature for emphasis, but she also claimed "[y]ou know you and your lawyers have long had the evidence." Again, she's doubling down, and with some snark that's not exactly a good look here.

Lying in all caps doesn’t make it true, Donald. You know you and your lawyers have long had the evidence. https://t.co/UpvCbAaChT — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 17, 2024

Cheney's sarcasm doesn't address how Patel, who worked for the Trump administration, not only speaks to his area of expertise, but also shares damning information on Cheney. In addition to highlighting coverage in The Federalist from Mollie Hemingway, he also speaks to excluded testimony from Secret Service Agent Tony Ornato. He also addresses the narrative about Trump authorizing 10,000 National Guards troops for January 6, 2021, something Patel and others were present for when the decision was made.

Not only were such narratives hidden, but Patel was labeled as "not credible." As he highlighted towards the end of his piece:

For the crime of repeatedly speaking about Trump’s authorization of the National Guard, I have been labeled as “not credible” by corporate media, the Colorado judge, and the J6 committee. But standing up for the truth was always more important than seeking their bogus praise. Manipulated disclosures and omissions — most notably the Russia hoax, Hunter Biden’s laptop, 51 intel agents letter — by those in government to achieve a political objective have caused incalculable damage to our country’s national security. Those responsible for participating in these corrupt acts must be exposed and held accountable.

These were just some of the talking points debunked by the report released by Loudermilk, who chairs the Committee on House Administration's Subcommittee on Oversight. Testimony from so-called "star witness" Cassidy Hutchinson was also contradicted. Findings from the report also highlighted how Cheney served as vice chair, rather than the ranking member, and that her role was supposed to be filled by someone as the same party as Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) had been named by then House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to serve as a Republican member on the Select Committee, and would have been ranking member, but then Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had objected to him and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) serving on the Select Committee.

Banks has continued to speak out against Cheney, and provided a statement for Townhall. "Liz is desperate to stay relevant after losing her primary by the widest margin in Wyoming history. All she will be remembered for is working with Pelosi and the Democrats to cover up the security failures at the Capitol on January 6th," the congressman said.

Cheney indeed lost her primary in August 2022 to now Rep. Harriet Hageman by nearly 40 points. In May of 2021 she had also been replaced by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in her role as the House Republican Conference chairwoman, a role which Stefanik still holds today.

Loudermilk has also further addressed his report's findings and what's to come next during a Tuesday interview with Newsmax's Greg Kelly in which the congressman shared that when it comes to "those who want to stick with a single narrative that was played out by Pelosi select committee, they're quite upset with the report because we are revealing things that they kept hidden from the public things that revealed that the story that they told everyone was a predetermined narrative that they cherry picked evidence just to support the story that they wanted to tell the American people."

For instance, there was a political crusade against Trump that was clear from such a narrative, especially how many times he came up. Similarly, Loudermilk said a sense of "optics" kept coming up, including how it's still under investigation that Pelosi was offered fencing, but she turned it down due to "optics."

Kelly and Loudermilk also discussed the "optics" of Hutchinson as a witness and her testimony that changed several times, tellingly when she began to meet with Cheney.

In the final seconds, Kelly asked Loudermilk the question on everyone's minds, which is whether Cheney could face legal trouble. "It's possible, this is new territory we're looking at, we're going to continue our investigation, and when we get to where we need to be, we'll look at those," Loudermilk offered.

The former J6 Select Committee promoted hearsay and cherry-picked information to promote their predetermined narrative.



Last week’s report is just the beginning in our mission to uncover the full truth. @gregkellyusa pic.twitter.com/WsNwfRIj1W — Rep. Barry Loudermilk (@RepLoudermilk) March 19, 2024



