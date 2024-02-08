'ELECTION INTERFERENCE': Donald Trump Reacts to Special Counsel's Decision to Not Charge Biden

On Thursday afternoon, as Townhall has been covering, Special Counsel Robert Hur has declined to charge President Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents. One particular takeaway is that Biden is considered too old and forgetful to charge, although he meanwhile insists he's still running for reelection.

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump, who has been charged for his handling of classified documents, released a statement expressing particular outrage.

"THIS HAS NOW PROVEN TO BE A TWO-TIERED SYSTEM OF JUSTICE AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL SELECTIVE PROSECUTION! The Biden Documents Case is 100 times different and more severe than mine. I did nothing wrong, and I cooperated far more," Trump's statement read. "What Biden did is outrageously criminal - He had 50 years of documents, 50 times more than I had, and “WILLFULLY RETAINED” them. I was covered by the Presidential Records Act, Secret Service was always around, and GSA delivered the documents. Deranged Jack Smith should drop this Case immediately. ELECTION INTERFERENCE."

His statement included a photo of documents about Afghanistan stored in Biden's garage.

“THIS HAS NOW PROVEN TO BE A TWO-TIERED SYSTEM OF JUSTICE AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL SELECTIVE PROSECUTION! The Biden Documents Case is 100 times different and more severe than mine. I did nothing wrong, and I cooperated far more. What Biden did is outrageously criminal…” pic.twitter.com/DJl0VVodwH — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) February 8, 2024

Trump also soon after sent out a fundraising email about the special counsel's decision not to charge Biden.

The Make America Great Again Inc. PAC has already released press releases about the breaking news.

"If you're too senile to stand trial, then you're too senile to be president. Joe Biden is unfit to lead this nation," read a statement from Alex Pfeiffer, the communications director for Make America Great Again Inc.

The PAC also sent out a press release highlighting more details about how "The Justice Department Thinks Joe Biden Is Unfit To Stand Trial."

This finding from the special counsel is only the latest example of how Biden is unwell, not only to stand trial, but also likely to serve for president for another four years, as reactions have come pouring in speaking to that point. Among the various trends on X about the special counsel's decision has been mention of the "25th Amendment."

Devastating report; classified documents investigation yields telling evidence of 81 year-old Joe Biden's serious memory problems. 25th Amendment territory. https://t.co/MjpKFvZ5Fn pic.twitter.com/ab4PkQVQiE — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 8, 2024











