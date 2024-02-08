Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Informati...
Reporter: Why Does Biden Keep Referencing Conversations With Dead People? KJP: So, About...
Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs...
Biden Plans to Do What He Said He Couldn't Regarding Illegal Immigration
Special Counsel: Biden Doesn't Know When He Was VP or When His Son...
Another House Republican Announces They Won't Run for Re-Election in 2024
Biden Claims Trump Is an 'Existential Threat' to U.S., Ignoring the State of...
Wait, How Is Biden Not Too Old to Run for President If He's...
Sad Day for America: Reactions Pour In After Joe Biden Deemed 'Too Old'...
Here's Why One Left-Wing City Will Delay the Start of Its Upcoming School...
Even the Liberal Media Is Picking Up on Biden's Alarming Slip-Ups
A 'Gold Standard' Poll Just Dropped in One of the Most Important 2024...
Another Sport Will Allow Men Who Think They’re ‘Trans’ to Compete in Women’s...
Senators Rally for Trump As Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Colorado Ballot...
Tipsheet

'ELECTION INTERFERENCE': Donald Trump Reacts to Special Counsel's Decision to Not Charge Biden

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 08, 2024 4:25 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwelli

On Thursday afternoon, as Townhall has been covering, Special Counsel Robert Hur has declined to charge President Joe Biden for his handling of classified documents. One particular takeaway is that Biden is considered too old and forgetful to charge, although he meanwhile insists he's still running for reelection.

Advertisement

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump, who has been charged for his handling of classified documents, released a statement expressing particular outrage.

"THIS HAS NOW PROVEN TO BE A TWO-TIERED SYSTEM OF JUSTICE AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL SELECTIVE PROSECUTION! The Biden Documents Case is 100 times different and more severe than mine. I did nothing wrong, and I cooperated far more," Trump's statement read. "What Biden did is outrageously criminal - He had 50 years of documents, 50 times more than I had, and “WILLFULLY RETAINED” them. I was covered by the Presidential Records Act, Secret Service was always around, and GSA delivered the documents. Deranged Jack Smith should drop this Case immediately. ELECTION INTERFERENCE."

His statement included a photo of documents about Afghanistan stored in Biden's garage.

Trump also soon after sent out a fundraising email about the special counsel's decision not to charge Biden. 

The Make America Great Again Inc. PAC has already released press releases about the breaking news. 

Recommended

Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"If you're too senile to stand trial, then you're too senile to be president. Joe Biden is unfit to lead this nation," read a statement from Alex Pfeiffer, the communications director for Make America Great Again Inc.

The PAC also sent out a press release highlighting more details about how "The Justice Department Thinks Joe Biden Is Unfit To Stand Trial."

This finding from the special counsel is only the latest example of how Biden is unwell, not only to stand trial, but also likely to serve for president for another four years, as reactions have come pouring in speaking to that point. Among the various trends on X about the special counsel's decision has been mention of the "25th Amendment."




Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Information Katie Pavlich
Sunny Hostin Learned Her Ancestors Owned Slaves and Her Response Is Truly Something Spencer Brown
Special Counsel: Biden Doesn't Know When He Was VP or When His Son Died Spencer Brown
Two Planes Just Collided Again Madeline Leesman
Why Are Red State Republicans Often Such Losers? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Jr. Tears Apart Special Counsel's Refusal to Charge Biden Over Classified Docs With One Tweet Matt Vespa
Advertisement