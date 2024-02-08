Special Counsel Determines Biden Is Too Old to Charge for Mishandling Classified Informati...
Senators Rally for Trump As Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Colorado Ballot Case

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 08, 2024 1:45 PM

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Trump v. Anderson to decide the case out of Colorado looking to kick former and potentially future President Donald Trump off the ballot based on interpretations of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment. There's already been plenty of predictions from legal experts that the Court would rule against the effort to kick Trump off, perhaps even unanimously, and it didn't go well for Colorado, as Katie covered. "9-0 for Trump" is even currently trending over X. Trump also had the support of Republican senators rallying to him and his cause.

Sens. Roger Marshall of Kansas, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, were present outside the Court on Thursday.

While all three have endorsed Trump for president and filed an amicus brief in the case, the senators nevertheless spoke to non-partisan concerns about kicking a candidate off of the ballot rather than letting the voters decide. 

"We want to fight for the right of ‘We the People’ to elect our next president, not a bunch of judges. And I just want to make it perfectly clear again why this is so important to people back home. They feel like this is yet another attack by Joe Biden, on their constitutional rights," Marshall pointed out, also emphasizing that the Biden White House is not only looking to kick Trump off the ballot, but has tried to take other rights away as well. 

Marshall also reminded how the Biden administration has engaged in politicized witch hunts against Trump. "To people back home, this sounds like this is another political witch hunt that this is another weaponization of the judiciary system by Joe Biden," he shared.

But, he also warned that "this is going to make President Trump even stronger. This is going to motivate people to get out and vote for him. His poll numbers are going to go up tomorrow." Trump's poll numbers have indeed gone up as Republicans rallied around him as he faced not only being kicked off of the ballot, but numerous criminal indictments.

"We're here for democracy. We're here to stand for the right to vote for the candidate of our choice," Tuberville reminded. "This should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. But our Democrat colleagues want to make it a partisan issue. Our entire system of government is based on the consent of the governed."

In his remarks, he emphasized calling out Democrats for their hypocritical concern about democracy. 

"Democrats like to talk about democracy. But Democrats are desperately trying to stop the American people from deciding who will be our next president," he said. "Today it falls on our courts, this building behind us, this court must help uphold the original public meaning of our Constitution. Stop today this attack on our democracy. Let the American people decide in November who their leaders will be," again emphasizing who the decision should be left with. 

"We fully believe that it is up to the American people to choose their president. It is not up to the state courts," Blackburn pointed out. She too also raised issues with the Democratic power grab, especially when it comes to their hypocrisy on the matter. "I find it so interesting when the Democrats say that they're defending democracy, what they're doing is trying to scoop up power for themselves," Blackburn added. 

Meanwhile, as our sister site of Twitchy highlighted, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), who also serves as the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, continued his crusade not only against Trump, but the Court, specifically Justice Clarence Thomas. Durbin again called on Thomas to recuse himself, as he has done in the past with regards to several other cases to do with Trump. Not only did Thomas not recuse himself, he asked the first question during oral arguments. 

Immediately following the oral arguments, Trump gave remarks in a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, calling it "a very beautiful process" and expressing "hope that democracy in this country will continue, because right now we have a very tough situation, with all the radical left ideas, with the weaponization of politics."

"They weaponize it like it's never been weaponized before," Trump warned, pointing out how "it's totally illegal but they do it anyway, and it has to stop." This applies to the criminal indictments against him, as Trump also addressed, calling the Fulton County, Georgia case "a phony hoax."


