Dan Goldman Comes After Elise Stefanik, the Congresswoman Hits Back

Democrats are not only resurrecting the memory of January 6 when it comes to the 2024 presidential election--likely to be between Joe Biden and Donald Trump--but to go after their colleagues in Congress. On Wednesday, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) announced a resolution to censure House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Advertisement

From the House floor, the congressman announced that his censure against Stefanik was over her "providing aid, comfort, and support to the rioters and insurrectionists who violently attacked this Capitol on January 6, 2021 in an effort to undermine our democracy and illegally stop the peaceful transfer of power."

Goldman claimed that "since that attempted coup, Ms. Stefanik has repeatedly and persistently expressed support for the duly convicted insurrectionists." This included her mere word choice during the January 7 episode of NBC News' "Meet the Press." As Goldman put it, Stefanik was "echoing the inflammatory language of criminal defendant Donald Trump" when she "disgracefully referred to the January 6th insurrectionists in prison as, quote, hostages, unquote."

The congressman went on to say that "Ms. Stefanik's support of convicted criminals charged with offenses against the United States government, including attempted violence against members of this body, is simply unacceptable from a member of Congress."

Goldman also brought Stefanik's fight against antisemitism into the matter. "Nor is it acceptable for a member of Congress who purports to oppose antisemitism to equate convicted insurrectionists with the more than 130 Israeli hostages who remain subject to horrific conditions in Gaza," he said as his time expired.

Today, I introduced a resolution to censure @RepStefanik for supporting the Jan 6 insurrectionists, calling these convicted criminals “hostages.”



There's no conduct more unbecoming than supporting those intent on subverting our democracy.



She's brought shame to our institution. pic.twitter.com/Ne3uKiuB0T — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) January 18, 2024

A press release from Goldman reads similarly. "January 6th was the gravest attack on American democracy since the Civil War and Congresswoman Stefanik’s persistent and continued support for the perpetrators of an insurrection is contemptuous," he claimed in a statement further going after the chairwoman. "In putting her personal ambitions over her integrity, Congresswoman Stefanik has been Donald Trump’s biggest congressional cheerleader, even though our mutual home state of New York overwhelmingly opposes him."

"By echoing Trump’s reference to the criminally convicted January 6 insurrectionists as 'hostages,' Congresswoman Stefanik both demeans the actual hostages currently held in captivity in Gaza and provides support for those who attacked the Capitol to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, caused the death of five law enforcement officers, injured more than 100 others, and threatened violence against members of Congress and their staffs. Her rhetoric betrays her oath of office and the House of Representatives and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Goldman continued, with the press release mentioning that he was speaking about officers who committed suicide in the months following January 6.

Goldman's press release and the resolution also went after Stefanik further for defending Trump from various indictments. "Since the attack, Congresswoman Stefanik has continued to support the January 6th insurrectionists by filing bogus and vindictive ethics complaints against a federal judge overseeing various criminal cases involving January 6th insurrectionists, falsely referring to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of Donald Trump as 'attempts to criminalize the First Amendment' and peddling conspiracy theories related to the 'Big Lie' that helped incite the January 6 insurrection," the press release continued.

Advertisement

The motion is not privileged, as The Hill explained on Wednesday, and Republicans have sharply criticized the effort:

Goldman plans to introduce the resolution at around 5 p.m. EST, his office told The Hill. The legislation is not, however, privileged, which means GOP leadership would have to choose to bring it to the floor for consideration — which is highly unlikely. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) called the effort “patently absurd.” “The idea that he would use censure to attack a political opponent is just ridiculous,” he added.

The New York Times had more:

But [Goldman] said he did not plan to force quick action on the measure, as House rules allow any lawmaker to do. “Our preference would be for Republicans to recognize that kind of rhetoric has to stop and find a spine and stand up to Donald Trump,” Mr. Goldman said in an interview. He said he would consider seeking to force a vote in the future, if G.O.P. leaders fail to take up the matter themselves, something that appears exceedingly unlikely.

When it comes to that "Meet the Press" appearance, host Kristen Welker noted that Trump "referred to some of those who are serving time for having stormed the Capitol as, quote, 'hostages,'" asking "do you still feel as though that day was tragic and that those who were responsible should be held responsible to the fullest extent of the law?" "Do you still think it was a tragic day? Do you think that the people who stormed the Capitol should be held responsible to the full extent of the law," Welker went on to press Stefanik. "I have concerns about the treatment of January 6th hostages. I have concerns--we have a role in Congress of oversight over our treatments of prisoners," Stefanik responded, who also went on to raise further concerns about "the weaponization of the federal government" and how "there seems to be two sets of rules." Stefanik also assured Welker "I've been clear," adding "if you go back and play the full speech I gave on the House floor, I condemn the violence just like I condemned the violence of the BLM riots. But I also, importantly, stood for election integrity and security of our elections, which, if we don't have that, we do not have a democracy. So, the real threat to our democracy is these baseless witch hunt investigations and lawsuits against President Trump, whether it's [New York Attorney General Letitia] James or whether we see in the DC Circuit Court. And that is undemocratic, and it's shredding our Constitution." “I have concerns about the treatment of January 6 hostages. We have a role in Congress of oversight over our treatment of prisoners, and I believe that we're seeing the weaponization of the federal government against not just President Trump, but we're seeing it against… pic.twitter.com/gEXzdXzd91 — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) January 7, 2024 Stefanik responded to Goldman's censure over her X account, including in a statement from Executive Director Alex DeGrasse: Failed Far Left House Democrats are in absolute desperate free fall that Elise Stefanik continues to be one of the most effective Members of Congress going on offense every single day exposing Democrats and Joe Biden’s corruption and lies. Elise has never been more supported in her district, by her Republican colleagues, and across Upstate NY and America because she stands up for the American people especially on election integrity and the rule of law to save the Republic. Dan Goldman is a corrupt radical New York Democrat who unethically traded tens of millions of dollars in stocks while failing to pay rent, took money from a Jeff Epstein associate, funds terrorist groups like Hamas through his family foundation, launders millions through his family foundation to attack Republican Members of Congress, and supports radicals like Tish James who are engaging in witchhunts against President Trump while releasing violent criminals on our streets. Dan Goldman called for President Trump to be “eliminated” and was widely condemned for his dangerous and violent threat. Dan Goldman and Democrats are desperate because they know Joe Biden is going to lose this November. The congresswoman also reposted support from Reps. Mike Collins (R-GA), Ashley Hinson (R-IA), Jim Banks (R-IN), County Executive of Rensselaer County Steven McLaughlin (R), and reports on statements from Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA). Stefanik Executive Director’s Statement on Far Left Democrat’s Desperate Resolution Censuring Conference Chair Elise Stefanik



Washington, DC — GOP House Conference Chairwoman Stefanik's Executive Director Alex DeGrasse released the following statement regarding radical New York… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 17, 2024

Advertisement

🚨🚨Desperate corrupt Far Left House Democrats are attempting to force a vote to censure me for my unwavering support for the Constitution, the rule of law, and election integrity.



Democrats are in desperate free fall because they know President Trump will defeat Joe Biden this… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 17, 2024