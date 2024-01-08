What 'Accountability'? Lloyd Austin’s Job Is Just Fine

Over the weekend, Matt covered how the Pentagon failed to inform the proper channels for days, including President Joe Biden, that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was in the hospital. This included a stay in the Intensive Care Unit. It was a stunning move, one that left even those in the press who covered the Pentagon shocked and dismayed. Guy also covered the saga, noting in an update that Biden was not looking to fire Austin. The president won't accept a resignation from Austin, sources told POLITICO. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke further about the matter during Monday's press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

Advertisement

When a reporter pointed out how "there are some calls for him to be fired," and wanted to know "is that something that the president is wanting or considering doing," Kirby didn't have much of an encouraging response, though it was one to be expected.

"The president’s number one focus is on his health and recovery, and he looks forward to having him back at the Pentagon as soon as possible," Kirby offered. "The president respects the fact that Secretary Austin took ownership for the lack of transparency. He also respects the amazing job he’s done as Defense Secretary and how he’s handled multiple crises over the last almost three years now. And very much values his advice, candor, leadership, and, again, looks forward to having him back at the Pentagon," Kirby continued.

Kirby sure has some definition of "amazing," though he's given Biden an "A+" when it comes to how he's handled foreign policy matters as president, despite the world being in such chaos under his presidency.

John Kirby says Biden "respects" how Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "has handled multiple crises over the last three years," so he won't be fired pic.twitter.com/uObNPoue1a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2024

In answering a subsequent question, Kirby also wished to emphasize "there is no plans or anything other than for Secretary Austin to stay in the job and continue in the leadership that he’s been exu--that he’s been demonstrating."

As Kirby called upon Jean-Pierre to answer another question, this time about transparency, the two focused on the claim that the Biden White House is committed to transparency, despite what we just learned over the weekend.

"I think the answer is yes. I mean, the answer is absolutely yes. We’ll be as transparent as possible," Kirby offered, before turning to Jean-Pierre.

"Yeah. I mean, the president has always put transparency at the center of his administration, from the beginning," Jean-Pierre claimed. "And obviously, that’s what we’re going to continue to do. So, we’re going to continue to be transparent. Obviously, the Department of Defense will have more about the — more to speak to about their protocol. I just don’t have anything to add on--specifically on that piece."

A theme throughout the gaggle was to focus on a statement that went out on Saturday night from Austin, which Kirby and Jean-Pierre appear to see as accountability enough.

Kirby spoke to how "the Secretary put out a statement, took accountability for the lack of transparency. We’ll let you--we’ll let the Pentagon speak to the process there," while Jean-Pierre offered that Biden "appreciated Austin's statement and taking full responsibility here."

A reporter had asked "should the American people have confidence in Austin given his lack of transparency? And then also, do the American people need to be concerned about a lack of transparency for the president given this lapse," with Jean-Pierre repeatedly pointing to the statement."

"And I will just reiterate that the President has complete confidence--continues to have confidence in Secretary Aust--in Secretary Austin," Jean-Pierre also offered. In her answer, she spoke further to how "the president spoke to Austin--Secretary Austin on Saturday.

"They had a very good conversation. And again, you know, the President appreciated Austin’s statement and taking full responsibility here. And I think that’s what--that’s what matters, is him getting back to--to the Pentagon and taking full responsibility."

Advertisement

"Should the American people have confidence in [Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin], given his lack of transparency?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "The president continues to have complete confidence" pic.twitter.com/LAMCdP28Mq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2024

Not only will Austin not be fired, but Kirby had unhelpfully vague responses upon being asked about the process going forward.

Early in the press gaggle, a reporter asked "what is the level of frustration at the NSC about Secretary Austin not informing the White House until later about his hospitalization" and as to if there "will there be any consequences for that?"

Kirby began his response by pointing out "our main focus right now is on Secretary Austin’s health and making sure that he gets all the care and support that he needs to--to fully recover," emphasizing "that’s the focus."

He went on to say that "obviously, I think, as you might expect, we’ll take a look at process and procedure here and try to learn from this experience. And if there’s some changes that need to be made, you know, in terms of process and procedure, we’ll do that."

Biden NSC spokesman John Kirby on Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin being incapacitated for days without telling anybody:



"As you might expect, we'll take a look at process and procedure here and try to learn from this experience..." pic.twitter.com/tcHRsCp3ho — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2024

Even before Monday's updates, though, further accountability seemed unlikely. That's not just because of how the Biden administration operates, but also because of reports about the conversation between Biden and Austin.

Advertisement

As NBC News reported on Saturday, "President Joe Biden spoke with Austin on Saturday evening, according to a senior administration official, who indicated it was the first phone call between the president and Austin since his hospitalization." The report also quoted a senior administration official who described the conversation as "a warm" one, noting that "[t]he president wished him the best in his recovery and said he looks forward to seeing the secretary back at the Pentagon soon."

Nothing about this administration is honest or transparent or faintly competent. https://t.co/sNq9g63jNK — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 7, 2024

So yeah, if you were waiting for any kind of accountability, it’s not going to happen. Per NBC News, Biden and Austin had a “warm conversation” on Saturday. https://t.co/d1AMEvUm3k pic.twitter.com/tjJURj4zlH — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) January 7, 2024

While Republicans have addressed the scandal, a detail the mainstream media has unfairly focused on, it's because it's one certainly worth addressing. On Monday, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) called for accountabiltity during his appearance on Fox Business' "Kudlow."

"Look, he absolutely should resign. He should be fired by the President of the United States, and barring that, the Congress has to look into this," the senator offered.

He wasn't the only one calling for accountability, though. Slate posts plenty of garbage takes. Even they think that there must be accountability. On Monday afternoon, the leftist outlet published Fred Kaplan's "Why the Secretary of Defense’s Mysterious Disappearance Means He Needs to Go."

Advertisement



