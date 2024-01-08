You Only Get One Vote
Why the Ashli Babbitt Saga Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon
Netanyahu Says Months of War Ahead As Israel-Hamas Conflict Reaches 90-Day Mark
Biden's Malarkey-Filled Speech in Charleston Did Not Go Well
Why the NTSB Got 'Nothing' From Alaska 1282's Cockpit Voice Recorder
'Face the Nation' Moderator Makes a Fool of Herself During Speaker Johnson Interview
Here’s the Contempt of Congress Resolution Against Hunter Biden
Year End Journalism Mayhem Recognition: The Townhall Heckler Awards – Individual Trophy Wi...
CNN Panel: Should Biden Go 'Full Hitler' on Trump?
Border Agents Stop Illegal Immigrant Convicted of Murder
'Democracy' Party: Huge Majority of Democrats Say States Should Throw Trump Off Ballot
Midwest City Asks Biden for Help With Illegal Immigrant Influx
Hollywood Star Converts to Catholicism, Ponders Joining the Clergy
We Now Know What Happened to the Door Plug That Blew Off an...
Tipsheet

What 'Accountability'? Lloyd Austin’s Job Is Just Fine

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 08, 2024 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Over the weekend, Matt covered how the Pentagon failed to inform the proper channels for days, including President Joe Biden, that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was in the hospital. This included a stay in the Intensive Care Unit. It was a stunning move, one that left even those in the press who covered the Pentagon shocked and dismayed. Guy also covered the saga, noting in an update that Biden was not looking to fire Austin. The president won't accept a resignation from Austin, sources told POLITICO. NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke further about the matter during Monday's press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

Advertisement

When a reporter pointed out how "there are some calls for him to be fired," and wanted to know "is that something that the president is wanting or considering doing," Kirby didn't have much of an encouraging response, though it was one to be expected.

"The president’s number one focus is on his health and recovery, and he looks forward to having him back at the Pentagon as soon as possible," Kirby offered. "The president respects the fact that Secretary Austin took ownership for the lack of transparency. He also respects the amazing job he’s done as Defense Secretary and how he’s handled multiple crises over the last almost three years now. And very much values his advice, candor, leadership, and, again, looks forward to having him back at the Pentagon," Kirby continued.

Kirby sure has some definition of "amazing," though he's given Biden an "A+" when it comes to how he's handled foreign policy matters as president, despite the world being in such chaos under his presidency. 

In answering a subsequent question, Kirby also wished to emphasize "there is no plans or anything other than for Secretary Austin to stay in the job and continue in the leadership that he’s been exu--that he’s been demonstrating."

As Kirby called upon Jean-Pierre to answer another question, this time about transparency, the two focused on the claim that the Biden White House is committed to transparency, despite what we just learned over the weekend.

Recommended

'Face the Nation' Moderator Makes a Fool of Herself During Speaker Johnson Interview Spencer Brown
Advertisement

"I think the answer is yes. I mean, the answer is absolutely yes. We’ll be as transparent as possible," Kirby offered, before turning to Jean-Pierre. 

"Yeah. I mean, the president has always put transparency at the center of his administration, from the beginning," Jean-Pierre claimed. "And obviously, that’s what we’re going to continue to do. So, we’re going to continue to be transparent. Obviously, the Department of Defense will have more about the — more to speak to about their protocol. I just don’t have anything to add on--specifically on that piece."

A theme throughout the gaggle was to focus on a statement that went out on Saturday night from Austin, which Kirby and Jean-Pierre appear to see as accountability enough. 

Kirby spoke to how "the Secretary put out a statement, took accountability for the lack of transparency. We’ll let you--we’ll let the Pentagon speak to the process there," while Jean-Pierre offered that Biden "appreciated Austin's statement and taking full responsibility here."

A reporter had asked "should the American people have confidence in Austin given his lack of transparency? And then also, do the American people need to be concerned about a lack of transparency for the president given this lapse," with Jean-Pierre repeatedly pointing to the statement."

"And I will just reiterate that the President has complete confidence--continues to have confidence in Secretary Aust--in Secretary Austin," Jean-Pierre also offered. In her answer, she spoke further to how "the president spoke to Austin--Secretary Austin on Saturday. 
"They had a very good conversation. And again, you know, the President appreciated Austin’s statement and taking full responsibility here. And I think that’s what--that’s what matters, is him getting back to--to the Pentagon and taking full responsibility."

Advertisement

Not only will Austin not be fired, but Kirby had unhelpfully vague responses upon being asked about the process going forward. 

Early in the press gaggle, a reporter asked "what is the level of frustration at the NSC about Secretary Austin not informing the White House until later about his hospitalization" and as to if there "will there be any consequences for that?"

Kirby began his response by pointing out "our main focus right now is on Secretary Austin’s health and making sure that he gets all the care and support that he needs to--to fully recover," emphasizing "that’s the focus."

He went on to say that "obviously, I think, as you might expect, we’ll take a look at process and procedure here and try to learn from this experience. And if there’s some changes that need to be made, you know, in terms of process and procedure, we’ll do that."

Even before Monday's updates, though, further accountability seemed unlikely. That's not just because of how the Biden administration operates, but also because of reports about the conversation between Biden and Austin. 

Advertisement

As NBC News reported on Saturday, "President Joe Biden spoke with Austin on Saturday evening, according to a senior administration official, who indicated it was the first phone call between the president and Austin since his hospitalization." The report also quoted a senior administration official who described the conversation as "a warm" one, noting that "[t]he president wished him the best in his recovery and said he looks forward to seeing the secretary back at the Pentagon soon."

While Republicans have addressed the scandal, a detail the mainstream media has unfairly focused on, it's because it's one certainly worth addressing. On Monday, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) called for accountabiltity during his appearance on Fox Business' "Kudlow."

"Look, he absolutely should resign. He should be fired by the President of the United States, and barring that, the Congress has to look into this," the senator offered. 

He wasn't the only one calling for accountability, though. Slate posts plenty of garbage takes. Even they think that there must be accountability. On Monday afternoon, the leftist outlet published Fred Kaplan's "Why the Secretary of Defense’s Mysterious Disappearance Means He Needs to Go."

Advertisement


Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Face the Nation' Moderator Makes a Fool of Herself During Speaker Johnson Interview Spencer Brown
Biden's Malarkey-Filled Speech in Charleston Did Not Go Well Spencer Brown
Our Incompetent Elite Is Opening Up America to Attack Kurt Schlichter
We Now Know What Happened to the Door Plug That Blew Off an Alaska Airlines Plane Mid-Flight Madeline Leesman
The Lloyd Austin ICU Hospitalization Cover-Up Is Shocking and Scandalous Guy Benson
CNN Panel: Should Biden Go 'Full Hitler' on Trump? Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Face the Nation' Moderator Makes a Fool of Herself During Speaker Johnson Interview Spencer Brown
Advertisement