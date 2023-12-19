'A Completely Flawed Decision': Trump Campaign Responds to Colorado's Latest Anti-Democratic Ballot Move

As Matt covered earlier, the Colorado Supreme Court issued a 4-3 decision Tuesday kicking former and potentially future President Donald Trump off the ballot. Although many states have tried to do so by citing a portion of the 14th Amendment that speaks to insurrectionists, Colorado is the first to actually do so. The Trump campaign quickly responded via a statement from spokesperson Steven Cheung, which indicated they "will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision."

Advertisement

Cheung's statement began by pointing out the statement wasn't exactly shocking. "Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice," it read.

The statement continued by speaking to what the campaign is certain is the motivation here, as Trump looks likely to win not only the Republican nomination, but the general election. "Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls. They have lost faith in the failed Biden presidency and are now doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office next November," it read.

According to RealClearPolitics (RCP), Trump has a lead of +50.8 in the Republican primary and a lead of +3.0 in the general election against President Joe Biden for a hypothetical rematch of 2020.

In noting that they are filing an appeal, Cheung's statement referred to the Colorado Supreme Court's decision as "a completely flawed" one and noted they have "full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits."

“Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls. They have lost faith in the failed Biden presidency and are now doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office…” pic.twitter.com/5tB2VfUjNa — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 19, 2023

Not long after, Make America Great Again Inc. also released a statement from spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt. Her statement touched upon the larger ramifications that the Colorado Supreme Court's decision has.

"Today’s ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court is much more than a political attack on President Donald Trump — it’s an attack on the Republican Party and an attack on the very fabric of America. Everyone, including the Republicans running against Donald Trump for the Republican nomination, and even President Joe Biden, must speak out swiftly against this unconstitutional ruling and stand for fair and honest elections," Leavitt said.

Advertisement

The decision has been trending over X throughout Tuesday night, with trends such as "Colorado," "14th Amendment," and "Insurrection," but also "Ballot" and "SCOTUS," as users call on the Court to step in and overturn Tuesday's decision.







