John Kerry Must Think We're Stupid With This Comment About Dems' Obsession With Climate Change

For the past several days, many world leaders have participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP28. Even while Hamas has perpetrated an attack on Israel, and has raped women and girls, the UN has shown that climate change remains their true priority. Chief among those figures participating has been President Joe Biden's climate czar, John Kerry.

What really sticks out about Kerry's remarks is how much of a hypocrite he is, and that really came through with the particularly memorable moments he had. Leah covered how Kerry himself admitted he's become "more and more militant" on climate alarmism, which might explain how he's called for the eradication of coal-fired plants.

In addition to making such remarks, he also claimed that his preoccupation with climate change "is not about politics, there's no ideology, there's no pejorative against any one business or any approach," even feeling the need to raise his voice as he did so. "There is simply mathematics, and physics, and some chemistry and biology. That is what we are acting on," he continued, his tone and words also suggesting he was speaking down to those who would dare question his science.

Biden "climate envoy" John Kerry swears the left's climate obsession is "not about politics": "There's no ideology, there's no pejorative!" pic.twitter.com/SNzeMTFuTo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 4, 2023

He made similar remarks to the Wall Street Journal as well, specifically about how the Biden administration has framed the issue.

"I'm guided by the science," Kerry insisted. "And I can tell you, honestly, there is zero politics or ideology in any decision that President Biden has made or the administration has made. We are driven by the science."

John Kerry in Dubai: "I can tell you, honestly, there is zero politics or ideology in any decision that President Biden has made or the administration has made." 🤡 pic.twitter.com/tNX66JYbaM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 5, 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke, while Biden was too tired. His old age and lack of energy hasn't stopped this president from his climate change obsession, though, which has guided many of his executive orders and speeches.

Kerry isn't only a hypocrite because he flew to Dubai for the conference, and because in the first 18 months serving in the Biden administration the Kerry family jet had emitted over 300 metric tons of carbon dioxide, though he certainly is a hypocrite for that. He's also a hypocrite because he himself has made climate change his political pet issue.

Back in June, Kerry likened the fight against climate change to D-Day, during a speech he gave for the 79th anniversary. In the early days of the Biden administration, Kerry also notably neglected to properly confront the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on committing human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims because he wanted to prioritize addressing climate change. Meanwhile, China's emissions are actually growing, and back to record levels.

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump called Kerry out during his Tuesday night town hall with Fox News' Sean Hannity.

"Our country can be rich again," Trump insisted, expressing hope for what he can do if he wins the Republican nomination again and is then elected to another term. He then turned his remarks to Kerry.

TRUMP: "John Kerry has to be STOPPED! He's destroying our country!" pic.twitter.com/X8gx75e9BW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2023

"John Kerry has to be stopped," Trump declared. "He's destroying our country," he continued, though he was momentarily cut off due to applause from the audience. "This guy, I mean, think of it. He goes all over the world, in a private jet, by the way, he goes all over the world, talking to these people, getting rid of coal plants, they all laugh at him. They, you know, treat him with respect, he's gone, they say 'what an idiot, what a jerk.'"

Perhaps most noteworthy of all is that Kerry appears to have passed gas while participating in a COP28 panel discussion.

The fart heard around the world. John Kerry lets loose an audible fart during his talk at the recent COP28 climate conference in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/pbeX8zwmWF — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) December 5, 2023



