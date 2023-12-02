Biden Plans to Shell Out Billions of U.S. Dollars To Fuel His Radical 'Green Climate' Agenda

The Biden Administration is pledging billions of U.S. dollars in an effort to push its radical so-called “climate change” agenda on developing countries.

On Saturday, the White House announced that the United States is allocating $3 billion to help poor countries combat “climate change" as part of their progressive green energy agenda.

According to the White House, the funds will go toward the United Nations’ Green Climate Fund and will be pledged by Vice President Kamala Harris at the COP28 summit in Dubai. The $3 billion will bring the fund to its most significant level so far. Other countries such as France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan have already made similar commitments totaling $9.3 billion.

“Today, I am also proud to announce a new $3 billion pledge to the Green Climate Fund, which helps developing countries invest in resilience, clean energy and nature-based solutions,” Harris said.

The State Department said that the U.S. reached $5.8 million in international funding to fight “climate change” in 2022, compared to $1.5 billion allotted the previous year. The Biden Administration will surpass $9.5 billion in 2023, while plans are in the works to exceed $11 million next year.

The funding comes at a time when Republicans have voiced opposition to Biden’s progressive “climate change” agenda, calling for overall spending cuts.

In her speech, Harris criticized “climate change” deniers, saying “leaders who deny climate science, delay climate action and spread misinformation” and corporations “that greenwash climate inaction and lobby for billions of dollars in fossil fuel subsidies.”

The $3 billion promised to developing countries is in addition to Biden’s trend of fueling the radical green energy agenda he has focused on throughout his presidency.

The President’s Inflation Reduction Act was the beginning, which approved $750 billion in new spending. $370 billion went toward Biden’s green energy initiatives to fight “climate change.”