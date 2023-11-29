CNN Got an Exclusive Look at Liz Cheney's Book...and It's Exactly What You'd Expect

Former Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-WY) book, "Oath and Honor," isn't set to come out until December 5, but CNN received an exclusive sneak peek which they detailed in a 12-minute read of a write-up on Wednesday. As the headline points out, the "new book blasts GOP as 'enalblers and collaborators' of Trump, whom one member called 'Orange Jesus.'" Jake Tapper also gushed over the book along with others from CNN during Tuesday's episode of "The Lead." In other words, the content is likely exactly what you'd expect from a bitter former congresswoman who lost her primary by almost 40 points to now Rep. Harriet Hageman. Cheney may even still be looking to run for president.

Advertisement

As CNN goes on to describe when it comes to the book, in case there was any question as to how Cheney feels about the former and potentially future president:

The book, “Oath and Honor,” which was obtained exclusively by CNN ahead of its Dec. 5 release, is an unflinching account of what Cheney calls the GOP’s “cowardice,” and how so many were willing to support former President Donald Trump, who she calls “the most dangerous man ever to inhabit the Oval Office.” Cheney delivers a particularly devastating takedown of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who she says told her that Trump knew he’d lost the election. Cheney is also critical of McCarthy’s successor, House Speaker Mike Johnson, who “appeared especially susceptible to flattery from Trump and aspired to being anywhere in Trump’s orbit,” she writes. The book serves both as a roadmap laying out how Cheney realized in the days and weeks following the election the dangers of what Trump and his allies were trying to do to overturn the 2020 election, as well as a stark warning that she believes the checks and balances of the Constitution will not hold if Trump is reelected in 2024. “As a nation, we can endure damaging policies for a four-year term. But we cannot survive a president willing to terminate our Constitution,” the Wyoming Republican writes. Following Cheney’s prominent role as vice chair of the House’s January 6 committee, which uncovered critical new details about Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election, her book is a first-hand account of what was going on behind the scenes — and she names names. Drawing from real time text messages, emails, calls and meetings, as well as personal conversations, Cheney calls out her Republican colleagues as hypocrites – who knew Trump lost but did his bidding anyway – and says their complicity is a threat to democracy. “So strong is the lure of power that men and women who had once seemed reasonable and responsible were suddenly willing to violate their oath to the Constitution out of political expediency and loyalty to Donald Trump,” Cheney writes. Cheney has vowed to do whatever is necessary to stop Trump from returning to the White House, including leaving open the door to a 2024 presidential run herself. If Trump is the party’s nominee, Cheney has said she will leave the GOP.

When it comes to Cheney's threat to leave the Republican Party if Donald Trump is once more the nominee, that likelihood is looking more uncertain by the day, and Cheney has already been acting like she's indeed left the party. This would just make it official.

Although the write-up notes that Cheney "names names," Steven Cheung with the Trump campaign disputes her accounts. In addition to saying the book belonged "in the fiction section of the bookstore," Cheung also claimed that "These are nothing more than completely fabricated stories."

There are also members who Cheney does not name, such as the member who referred to Trump as "Orange Jesus" and the member who seemed willing to impeach or censure Trump following January 6:

She recounts how a GOP colleague, who she does not name, told her he knew what Trump had done was impeachable, but he was afraid that voting to impeach would put his wife and new baby in danger. “I absolutely understood his fear,” Cheney writes. “But I also thought, ‘Perhaps you need to be in another job.’”

That member is referred to as "a GOP colleague," and there's no mention if he's still in office. While Cheney said she thought that congressman "need[s] to be in another job," we know for sure that Cheney is the one who now is.

In covering the book's release and the CNN exclusive at our sister site of RedState, Nick Arama questioned as to if there was even an audience for this book. "I mean, apart from her dad, Adam Kinzinger, and maybe a few Democrats, just exactly who is going to rush out and buy it? Mitt Romney? Democrats have no real use for her anymore, either, so I'm not even sure she'll get many of them," he wondered.

Advertisement

NewsBusters' Curtis Houck also discussed the book's target audience. "This is political porn and group therapy for liberals. This is all about Wine Moms book sales," a post of his read in part.



"Liz Cheney" was trending over X on Wednesday ahead of the book's release, with many users the former congresswoman.

This is political porn and group therapy for liberals. This is all about Wine Moms book sales.



Liz Cheney knows that.



Republicans -- BAD! Cultists! Immoral! Back to you! pic.twitter.com/k7FAxXCllA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 29, 2023







