Ron DeSantis Reacts to Nikki Haley's Social Media Comments

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 16, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

As Matt covered on Tuesday, former Ambassador Nikki Haley really drew some strong reactions as she claimed during a Fox News interview that anonymous social media users had to be "verified by their name," otherwise it constituted "a national security threat." Christina Pushaw, of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign, posted the clip. It caught on from there, as various DeSantis supporters and campaign accounts, but also others, posted their reactions.

Later on Tuesday, DeSantis himself responded, as he referenced other "anonymous writers back in the day," which included the Founding Fathers when they wrote the Federalist Papers.

DeSantis' post linked Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, and James Madison to "many conservative Americans" who use social media anonymously.

The governor went even further in that he likened Haley's proposal to Communist China, also calling it "dangerous and unconstitutional" and noting it "will be dead on arrival in my administration."

DeSantis wasn't the only one to mention The Federalist Papers, though. The satirical "U.S. Ministry of Truth" account also made such a reference. It wasn't the only account to make use humor to call out Haley, either.

Beyond DeSantis' post above, the DeSantis campaign took full advantage of Haley's heavily criticized remarks, even and including after she attempted to clarify her remarks.

Haley's campaign expained as part of a statement to RealClearPolitics' Philip Wegmann that doesn't support "letting the Chinese and Iranians create anonymous accounts to spread chaos and anti-American filth among our people," doubling down on the concerns with "a national security threat." The campaigns also traded barbs over China.

Haley had also tried to clarify her remarks during her appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box," insisting "we need our social media companies to verify everybody," while also sharing "I don't mind anonymous American people having free speech.

An Wednesday email about "Nikki Haley's Rough Day" from DeSantis Communications Director Andrew Romeo mentioned Matt's coverage, as well as coverage from Fox News, the Washington Examiner, and National Review in response to Haley's remarks.

This may go beyond DeSantis-Haley, though. Leading in the polls is still former and potentially future President Donald Trump. In a subsequent post in that same thread about Haley's remarks, Pushaw posted a 2013 post from Trump that was similar in nature.

"It should be mandatory that all haters and losers use their real name or identification when tweeting - they will no longer be so brave!," the post read.


