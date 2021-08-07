Articles of Impeachment Are Coming for Biden Cabinet Member

There is not only a crisis at the southern border, but one which is getting increasingly worse. Thus, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) will be filing articles of impeachment in the coming weeks against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In the coming weeks, I will be filing articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas.



Mayorkas is a threat to the sovereignty of our nation & is willfully refusing to maintain operational control of the border.



More to follow. https://t.co/mp8qlNINwG — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) August 7, 2021

"Secretary Mayorkas is a threat to the sovereignty and security of our nation. As a result of his actions and policies, America is more in danger today than when he began serving as Secretary. He is willfully refusing to maintain operational control of the border and is encouraging aliens to enter our country illegally. Under his direction, DHS is systematically releasing COVID-19 positive aliens into our communities, subjecting the American people to unnecessary and avoidable risks. Secretary Mayorkas is failing to faithfully uphold his oath of office and is presiding over a reckless abandonment of border security and immigration enforcement, at the expense of the U.S. Constitution and the security of the United States," the congressman said in a Friday press release.

Biggs' announcement comes as border crossings continue to be at a record high, which also includes a record high of unaccompanied minors, some of them mere toddlers.

The Biden administration has faced criticism and charges of hypocrisy when it comes to vaccine and mask mandates for American citizens, including those who are vaccinated, while continuing to allow the crisis at the border to get out of control.

Unbelievable that @POTUS is allowing COVID positive illegals to flood into our communities. He should focus more on securing the border and get out of the way of @GovRonDeSantis. Until then he is nothing more than a #WhiteHouseHypocrite https://t.co/7eNErDlzRb — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) August 5, 2021

The issue of border crossings has also involved another cabinet member, Attorney General Merrick Garland. Last week he sued Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) for refusing to back down on an executive order he signed stopped ground transportation of illegal immigrants who might test positive and which directed any vehicle suspected of such a violation to be stopped and turned back.

Julio has reported on incidents in various Texan cities where Catholic Charities has failed to inform police departments that immigrants who have tested positive have come over from the border and are staying in local hotels.

As Julio also covered, while being questioned by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a Senate hearing last month, Sec. Mayorkas tried to spin the numbers by emphasizing that the apprehension figures don't take into account how some were previously apprehended, and that the apprehensions don't equal the individuals. The administration has stuck to a similar position since.