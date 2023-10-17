Liberal Media Inflames Arab World With Fake News on Gaza Hospital Bombing
Tipsheet

Scalise Voted for Jordan, but Will He Do More to Help Him Become Speaker?

Rebecca Downs
October 17, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), who earned the Republican nomination for Speaker of the House last Friday, failed to earn enough votes earlier on Tuesday to be selected on the first round of voting. Earlier last week, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) had earned the nomination, but dropped out before a floor vote could even take place, as it was clear he didn't have the votes. Now, despite voting for Jordan on the House floor on Tuesday, to applause, it would appear he's "not being a team player," as mentioned in a post from CNN's Annie Grayer. The Capitol Hill reporter posted about Scalise's failure to commit to further helping Jordan in his race for speaker. 

A source familiar to the situation has confirmed as much to Townhall. 

Scalise voted for Jordan, he will continue doing so, as a spokesperson stressed in a statement to Grayer. That may be all that he's willing to do, though. Grayer also posted about how Scalise wouldn't give Jordan a nominating speech on the floor, despite Jordan's own willingness to do so for Scalise. It's also worth highlighting how statement from Scalise's spokesperson speaks to Jordan's status as the nominee. 

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) ended up giving a rousing nominating speech for Jordan. 

Ultimately, Jordan came up 17 votes short of the magic number of 217, with 200 votes on the first ballot. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), nominated earlier by House Democratic Conference Chair Pete Aguilar (D-CA), received 212 votes. No House Democrat broke ranks. There were 20 House Republicans who voted for others. With seven House Republicans voting for Scalise, he received the third amount of votes of any candidate for speaker.

There are already hundreds of replies and quoted reposts of Grayer's post from users expressing shock at the update.

It was later revealed on Tuesday afternoon that the next vote will take place on Wednesday morning at 11:00am. 

