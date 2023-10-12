Will Steve Scalise Withdraw From the Speaker's Race Before a Floor Vote Even Takes Place?

On Wednesday afternoon, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) earned the nomination for Speaker of the House after a vote from the conference, with 113 votes to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan's 99 votes. The likelihood that he'll actually become the speaker is increasingly looking imperiled, though. After a vote was expected to take place a short time after on Wednesday, it ended up not happening. Republicans are still scrambling. Scalise will be meeting with holdouts later on Thursday it was also revealed.

By Thursday, some were speculating that Scalise would even end up withdrawing. One GOP aide told Townhall it's "very possible."

BREAKING: Newsmax reports that Rep. Steve Scalise will likely not be able to secure 217 votes and is expected to drop out of the race for Speaker of the House. pic.twitter.com/8nTDfER2Zq — ALX 🎃 (@alx) October 12, 2023

"No way he can win a floor vote," the aide continued, speaking about Scalise. "And that's pretty clear at this point." Scalise's withdrawal, if it does come, could come within a matter of hours. "I wouldn't be surprised if [Scalise's] out by [close of business]," the aide speculated.

House Republicans met again on Thursday, with those on the ground painting something of a chaotic picture.

For instance, that aide isn't the only one who believes Scalise's chances could be slipping away. Fox News' Chad Pergram posted about how Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) shared "I can count votes, and the votes aren't there for Stev[e]." Ogles also believes that "the momentum is, quite frankly, with Jim Jordan right now."

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) spoke to how she is no longer supporting Scalise, despite how he had previously won her over, and shared that "I don’t even think we make it to the floor."

Among the holdouts include Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has expressed concerns with Scalise's health. Others remain insistent that they are committed to supporting Jordan.

The embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has particularly strong sentiments against Scalise. He even mentioned the theory that they could find someone else as "a compromise candidate," insisting he's "never Scalise."

George Santos leaves GOP conference meeting, calling it a “waste of time.”

“Yeah, it’s never Scalise,” Santos said. “At this point we’re going to find someone else in leadership that comes forward that’s going to be a compromise candidate. But as for me it’s never Scalise.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 12, 2023

Add Self, Clyde and MTG to that list — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 12, 2023

That being said, Scalise may still have hope left in him as he plans to meet with holdouts, though it's nevertheless telling he wouldn't answer certain pressing questions.

Scalise to have meeting with noes. His office will meet with the various “families” inside the conference. Scalise did not signal there was any vote scheduled nor did he respond to questions about if he was caught flatfooted by the resistance to him — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 12, 2023

B) Scalise: We're going to be talking some more as a smaller group, but a cross-section representing every swath of our conference. We have people obviously of different backgrounds that have different passions, which for two and a half hours talked through those. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 12, 2023

C) Scalise: I took every question that everybody brought. And we're going to continue to go through this process as we grow our support and work towards getting this resolved and getting the House back open. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 12, 2023

Back in January, at the start of the 118th Congress, it took 15 rounds for Kevin McCarthy to earn enough votes to claim the gavel on the early morning hours of January 7. It would appear that everyone is looking to avoif such a process this time around. Then again, as Pergram also shared earlier on Thursday, Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) nevertheless wants a vote.

House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) expressed a sense of urgency due to "a lot of threats out there," including with regards to the time that fellow House Republicans are taking to sort out the speaker's race. This is especially with the kind of aid that Israel needs after the attack from Hamas.

Some members, however, aren't even sure if the vote will take place this week at all.

2) Womack on if a failed floor vote would undermine Scalise:

It didn’t really bother us in January



Womack on the importance of understanding the vote tally:

Until you know, you don’t know — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) October 12, 2023

HOUSE REPUBLICANS are meeting now. A lot of airing of grievances. This will go on for a while.



I want to post some comments from Foreign Affairs Chair @RepMcCaul



“I see a lot of threats out there. One of the biggest threats I see is in that room,” McCaul said of the House… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 12, 2023



