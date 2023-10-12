The American Death Toll at the Hands of Hamas Has Gone Up
UPDATE: White House Won't Confirm; Released $6 Billion to Iran Has Reportedly Been...
Israel Reportedly Plans to Evacuate an Entire City Near Gaza Ahead of Ground...
Things Just Got Worse for Gold Bar Bob Menendez
When It Will US Citizens Be Evacuated From Israel? State Dept Finally Gives...
Trump Reveals His Major Concern With Scalise
Meet the UVA Student Leader Who Is 'Proud to Stand in Solidarity' With...
Israel Releases Images of Murdered Infants
Magazine Editor Torched for Saying Cutting Off Power to Gaza Is ‘Most Inhuman...
Jim Jordan: Here's the Real Reason Why Crime Is Ravaging Democrat-Run Cities
‘Transgender’ 9-Year-Old Sues for Access to Irreversible Surgeries, Hormones
Tlaib: Weeped Over 'Kids in Cages' Under Trump, No Comment on Decapitation of...
One Also Needs to Know Who His Enemies Are
Biological Male Wins ‘Woman of the Year’ Award
Tipsheet

Will Steve Scalise Withdraw From the Speaker's Race Before a Floor Vote Even Takes Place?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 12, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

On Wednesday afternoon, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) earned the nomination for Speaker of the House after a vote from the conference, with 113 votes to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan's 99 votes. The likelihood that he'll actually become the speaker is increasingly looking imperiled, though. After a vote was expected to take place a short time after on Wednesday, it ended up not happening. Republicans are still scrambling. Scalise will be meeting with holdouts later on Thursday it was also revealed.

Advertisement

By Thursday, some were speculating that Scalise would even end up withdrawing. One GOP aide told Townhall it's "very possible." 

"No way he can win a floor vote," the aide continued, speaking about Scalise. "And that's pretty clear at this point." Scalise's withdrawal, if it does come, could come within a matter of hours. "I wouldn't be surprised if [Scalise's] out by [close of business]," the aide speculated. 

House Republicans met again on Thursday, with those on the ground painting something of a chaotic picture.

For instance, that aide isn't the only one who believes Scalise's chances could be slipping away. Fox News' Chad Pergram posted about how Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) shared "I can count votes, and the votes aren't there for Stev[e]." Ogles also believes that "the momentum is, quite frankly, with Jim Jordan right now." 

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) spoke to how she is no longer supporting Scalise, despite how he had previously won her over, and shared that "I don’t even think we make it to the floor."

Among the holdouts include Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has expressed concerns with Scalise's health. Others remain insistent that they are committed to supporting Jordan. 

Recommended

Meet the UVA Student Leader Who Is 'Proud to Stand in Solidarity' With Hamas John Hasson
Advertisement

The embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has particularly strong sentiments against Scalise. He even mentioned the theory that they could find someone else as "a compromise candidate," insisting he's "never Scalise."

That being said, Scalise may still have hope left in him as he plans to meet with holdouts, though it's nevertheless telling he wouldn't answer certain pressing questions. 

Advertisement

Back in January, at the start of the 118th Congress, it took 15 rounds for Kevin McCarthy to earn enough votes to claim the gavel on the early morning hours of January 7. It would appear that everyone is looking to avoif such a process this time around. Then again, as Pergram also shared earlier on Thursday, Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) nevertheless wants a vote.

House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) expressed a sense of urgency due to "a lot of threats out there," including with regards to the time that fellow House Republicans are taking to sort out the speaker's race. This is especially with the kind of aid that Israel needs after the attack from Hamas. 

Some members, however, aren't even sure if the vote will take place this week at all.

Advertisement


Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meet the UVA Student Leader Who Is 'Proud to Stand in Solidarity' With Hamas John Hasson
Here's How a CO Dem State Rep Responded When Asked About Hamas Raping Women Matt Vespa
Jim Jordan: Here's the Real Reason Why Crime Is Ravaging Democrat-Run Cities Mia Cathell
Ben Shapiro Is Not Pleased With Tucker Carlson's Take on the War in Israel Townhall Staff
University of Florida President Shows How It's Done With Statement on Hamas and Israel Guy Benson
Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Meet the UVA Student Leader Who Is 'Proud to Stand in Solidarity' With Hamas John Hasson
Advertisement