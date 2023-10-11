Will We Get a New House Speaker Today?
Wait, The NYT Really Issued This Correction About Hamas?
Biden's Security Team Briefed US Senators on Hamas' Israel Attack and Drew an...
So, That's How Hamas Terrorists Infiltrated This Kibbutz Before Murdering 100 Israelis
Law Firm Rescinds Job Offer to Pro-Hamas Law Student
Kari Lake Makes US Senate Bid Official
Israel Responds Directly to Khamenei's Warning on X
Craven Virtue Signalers: The Academy's Disqualifying Moral Failure on Israel
AOC's Post on Hamas' Attack on Israel Isn't Going Over Well
Unanswered Questions on Iran
Fighting an Ethical War Against an Unethical Enemy
The Palestinian Authority Is No Better
Mexican Standoff in Texas Special Session
Oliver North at 80
Tipsheet

Even Democrat Senators Are Calling for Freeze of $6 Billion to Iran After Hamas Attacked Israel

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  October 11, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Hamas' attack on Israel is made all the more heartbreaking by the role that Iran played, as confirmed by reports from the Wall Street Journal. This comes after the Biden administration announced last month--on the anniversary of September 11, actually--that $6 billion was being released as part of a prisoner exchange. As news of the attack came out on Saturday morning, members of the Biden administration and their allies in the media almost immediately called out those, including sitting members of Congress, who dared to bring up the $6 billion. Nevertheless, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a significant admission during Sunday's edition of "Meet the Press" on NBC News. It is in light of all of this, members of Congress are calling on the administration to void the agreement and freeze the funds. This now includes even Democrats.

Advertisement

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan's response about the funds during Tuesday's press briefing was unhelpful at best, and also caused considerable confusion

Not long after the briefing, POLITICO reported that "Centrist Senate Dems call for freezing $6 billion in Iran assets after Hamas attack in Israel." The piece isn't just about any "Centrist State Dems," but about vulnerable incumbents up for reelection next year, including Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the former who is definitely running for reelection.

"I wasn’t supportive of the initial $6 billion transfer. We should absolutely freeze these Iranian assets while we also consider additional sanctions," Manchin, who hasn't yet made clear his plans for 2024, told POLITICO.

Another Democratic senator up for reelection, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, provided a statement as well. "In light of Hamas’s violent and horrific terrorist attack on Israel and Iran’s long-standing support for Hamas, we should freeze these assets," she told the outlet.

Recommended

Biden's Security Team Briefed US Senators on Hamas' Israel Attack and Drew an Unbelievable Conclusion Matt Vespa
Advertisement

AS of Tuesday night another vulnerable Democratic incumbent, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, doesn't seem to be ready to commit just yet. "I am speaking with my colleagues, the administration, the Israeli government, and the Jewish community in Ohio and across the country to assess the next steps, looking at every tool available to support Israel and defeat Hamas," he told POLITICO.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has already been calling for a freezing of the funds, and circulated a letter to her fellow senators on Monday calling on President Joe Biden to do as much, CC'ing Blinken in the letter. Twenty senators signed on as of Monday night, with many senators also separately calling for the funds to be frozen.

When it comes to Senate races for next year, Dave McCormick, running as a Republican to challenge Sen. Bob Casey Jr. in Pennsylvania, has urged the vulnerable Democratic incumbent to call on Biden to freeze the funds, or to introduce legislation to do just that if Biden won't himself.

Advertisement


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden's Security Team Briefed US Senators on Hamas' Israel Attack and Drew an Unbelievable Conclusion Matt Vespa
AOC's Post on Hamas' Attack on Israel Isn't Going Over Well Rebecca Downs
Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson
Craven Virtue Signalers: The Academy's Disqualifying Moral Failure on Israel Guy Benson
This BBC Reporter Just Showed the Liberal Media How to Do Their Jobs Matt Vespa
Law Firm Rescinds Job Offer to Pro-Hamas Law Student Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden's Security Team Briefed US Senators on Hamas' Israel Attack and Drew an Unbelievable Conclusion Matt Vespa
Advertisement