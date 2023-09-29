Government Shutdown 'Inevitable,' 'All But Assured' After Short-Term Spending Bill Fails

On Friday afternoon, the House failed to pass a short-term funding bill, which makes a government shutdown "increasingly inevitable," according to a report from The Hill. The bill failed by a vote of 198-232, with 21 Republicans joining Democrats to vote against the bill.
Final list of no votes, per @kristin__wilson— Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 29, 2023
Biggs
Bishop
Boebert
Buck
Burchett
Burlison
Cloud
Crane
Gaetz
Gosar
Greene
Hunt
Mace
Miller (IL)
Mills
Mooney
Moore (AL)
Nehls
Ogles
Rosendale
Self
Fox News' Chad Pergram similarly noted a government shutdown is "all but assured" after the bill's failure, which had come from Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The opposition looks to be because the bill would have been a short-term bill, which many Republican House members have come out strongly against.
House now voting on interim, 30-day spending bill to avoid a shutdown and bolster the border— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 29, 2023
House vote on GOP bill and bolster border security avoid a shutdown is losing big time on the flr now. This bill won’t have the votes to pass— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 29, 2023
Government shutdown all but assured now after McCarthy’s interim spending bill defeated by his own party. A number of GOPers simply will not vote for a stopgap bill— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 29, 2023
House Republicans are expected to meet again at 4pm on Friday, Pergram and CNN's Manu Raju also posted, although "nothing right now" is in McCarthy's back pocket.
From colleague Aishah Hasnie. McCarthy says GOPers will meet again at 4 pm et. McCarthy when asked what plan is in his back pocket: “Nothing right now.”— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 29, 2023
McCarthy meeting with his members at 4p. He suggested to me he would reveal his next steps there. “No I am going to keep it all a secret,” he said jokingly. At the same time, House GOP leaders announced there would be votes tomorrow — hours before the federal govt shuts down.— Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 29, 2023
Despite Democrats opposing the bill, the Biden administration is ramping up the blame they've placed on Republicans, turning to quoting Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), one of those who has vocally opposed a short-term bill and who may threaten McCarthy's speakership.
WOW: Karine Jean-Pierre absolves Biden of any responsibility whatsoever to get a budget signed into law:— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2023
"It's not on us to fix. It's not on the president to fix." pic.twitter.com/XPTT8H31Vt
2) Jean-Pierre: Biden has played no role in bringing Congress to the brink of a shutdown, unquote. And it's not just what you all are reporting. It's also what Republicans are saying themselves.— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 29, 2023
OMB Director Shalanda Young was firm during a press briefing earlier on Friday that Republicans bear the responsibility. In response to being asked if Biden "bears any responsibility," Young said "absolutely not."
"The federal deficit is at $1.5 TRILLION ... [Biden] signed into spending $5.8 TRILLION over the past two years ... does the president bear any responsibility for a shutdown?"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2023
Biden budget director Shalanda Young: "Absolutely not" pic.twitter.com/O0D34Q4BB5
