It’s Time to Put Down Biden’s Dog
The Liberal Media's Description of Dianne Feinstein's Political Views Is...Interesting
The GOP Needs to Get Some of These Idiots Off Stage
FBI Finally Apprehends Man Who Fled Before Being Sentenced Over January 6 Riot
Remember That Time Dianne Feinstein Totally Owned a Bunch of Kids on Climate...
Elon Shames Journos by Doing Their Job, and WaPo Tells Us to...
Gingrich on GOP Primary: 'This Race Is Over'
New Poll Highlights Why More Families Are Choosing to Homeschool
Here's What Happened When Elon Musk Livestreamed His Visit to the Southern Border
'Trans' Student Violently Attacks Female Student
Here's What Republican Members of Congress Are Doing to Prevent Future Shutdowns
Florida School District Removes All LGBTQ+ Reading Materials
Sixth Circuit Allows Laws to Remain in Effect Protecting Children From Mutilation
DeSantis Won the Second Debate. Does it Matter?
Tipsheet

Government Shutdown 'Inevitable,' 'All But Assured' After Short-Term Spending Bill Fails

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 29, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Friday afternoon, the House failed to pass a short-term funding bill, which makes a government shutdown "increasingly inevitable," according to a report from The Hill. The bill failed by a vote of 198-232, with 21 Republicans joining Democrats to vote against the bill. 

Advertisement

Fox News' Chad Pergram similarly noted a government shutdown is "all but assured" after the bill's failure, which had come from Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). The opposition looks to be because the bill would have been a short-term bill, which many Republican House members have come out strongly against.

House Republicans are expected to meet again at 4pm on Friday, Pergram and CNN's Manu Raju also posted, although "nothing right now" is in McCarthy's back pocket.

Recommended

Here's What Happened When Elon Musk Livestreamed His Visit to the Southern Border Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Despite Democrats opposing the bill, the Biden administration is ramping up the blame they've placed on Republicans, turning to quoting Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), one of those who has vocally opposed a short-term bill and who may threaten McCarthy's speakership. 


Advertisement

OMB Director Shalanda Young was firm during a press briefing earlier on Friday that Republicans bear the responsibility. In response to being asked if Biden "bears any responsibility," Young said "absolutely not."


Tags: SPENDING BILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Happened When Elon Musk Livestreamed His Visit to the Southern Border Sarah Arnold
'Trans' Student Violently Attacks Female Student Madeline Leesman
Amid Damning Wire Transfer Revelations, Let's Review What the Bidens Said About Chinese Money Guy Benson
Remember That Time Dianne Feinstein Totally Owned a Bunch of Kids on Climate Change? Matt Vespa
Top Georgia State Senator Removed From Caucus for Daring to Stand Up to Fulton County DA Rebecca Downs
Updated: What's Going on in Arizona? Here's Why 4th in Line Had to Step in As 'Acting Governor' Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Happened When Elon Musk Livestreamed His Visit to the Southern Border Sarah Arnold
Advertisement