There's Another 1-on-1 Debate DeSantis Is Seeking

Former and potentially future President Donald Trump did not appear at the second RNC debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Candidates who were on the stage had lashed out against Trump's decision to not show up, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Following the debate, DeSantis not only doubled down on insisting Trump should have been there, he also challenged him to a one-on-one debate.

After criticizing the "reckless behavior" of Congress, DeSantis charged President Joe Biden of being "completely missing in action from leadership,' as well as Trump. "And you know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on this stage tonight," he declared.

To applause, DeSantis continued, noting "He owes it to you to defend his record, where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt. That set the stage for the inflation that we have."

DESANTIS: "You know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action! He should be on this stage tonight!" pic.twitter.com/GpcrJlqu8T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2023

Following the debate, DeSantis was the first candidate to meet with Fox News' Sean Hannity. During their conversation, DeSantis reaffirmed his strong belief that Trump should debate, suggesting perhaps he'd be willing to debate him, with Hannity as the moderator.

"Since he former president didn't come here, maybe he'd be willing to do one with you and I," DeSantis offered, arguing "I think he owes it to our voters to come and make the case." After an enthusiastic "let's do it," DeSantis argued "you owe it to the voters to make the case," adding "no one's entitled to anything, you can say 'oh, some poll, months before.' No! You gotta make the case, you owe it to the voters."

DeSantis touted his own campaign, noting "so I'm going to show up everywhere, I think that's what we were able to do," adding "I'm the guy that's done it" when it comes to actually getting things done with all the issues spoken about on the debate stage, and not spoken about.

Donald Trump owes it to our voters to come and make the case. pic.twitter.com/I4aiwDY805 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 28, 2023

When it comes to polling months out of the primary races and general election, DeSantis had made similar remarks during the actual debate as well. Towards the very end of the debate, co-host Dana Perino pointed out that DeSantis has to defeat Trump in the primary, "who has a commanding and enduring lead, in this race."

"So, polls don’t elect presidents. Voters elect presidents," DeSantis responded.

Dana Perino: "What is your mathematical path to victory in order to try and beat President Trump who has a commanding and enduring lead in this race?"



DESANTIS: "Polls don't elect presidents. Voters elect presidents!" pic.twitter.com/lEfReZK2aZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2023

On Sunday, DeSantis campaign manager James Uthmeier appeared on Fox News where he and Trump surrogate Karoline Leavitt were on to discuss in part a Fox News poll showing Trump with 60 percent support and DeSantis with 13 percent support. A Fox News poll also shows DeSantis trailing Biden in a hypothetical matchup.

We "don’t elect presidents based on polls, especially not in September," Uthmeier pointed out, adding, "if we did we'd be talking about Presidents Ben Carson and John Kasich, and we know how those campaigns ended." Instead, he argued, voters want to talk about the issues.

DeSantis will be debating Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) on November 30, with Hannity moderating that debate.