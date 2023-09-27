The Second GOP Was a Mess...And It Exposed a Glaring Issue Within the...
Really? Nikki Haley and Tim Scott Get Into It Over 'Curtains'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  September 27, 2023 11:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Former Gov. and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (R-SC) had multiple viral moments during Wednesday's second RNC debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California. Towards the end of the debate, Haley got into it with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) about her time as the ambassador during the Trump administration, especially since the fellow South Carolinian kept harping on curtains at the ambassador's residence.

"Bring it, Tim," Haley invited the senator, who had charged that Haley "has never seen a federal dollar she doesn't like!" Scott then claimed that Haley "literally put $50,000 on curtains in a $15 million subsidized location," prompting Haley to respond "you've got bad information," 

Scott insisted that "all you have to do is go watch Nikki Haley on YouTube" as his response during the back-and-forth.

As Scott questioned whether or not Haley sent them back, she reminded him they're the State Department's curtains, wanting to know if he had them sent back, since he serves in Congress. While the senator continued with his claim about the curtains, Haley pushed back by reminding that "they were there before I even showed up at the residence," and accused the senator of "scrapping."

The two candidates were interrupted by other candidates visibly trying to cut in, including Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy, both positioned in the middle between Haley and Scott. Co-moderator Dana Perino could also be heard noting it was time to "cue the music," as co-host Stuart Varney finally cut Haley and Scott off by announcing that they were going to a commercial break.

Back on September 13, 2018, The New York Times made false claims about the price of curtains at the ambassador's residence. But again, they were there as holdovers from the Obama administration. Even The Washington Post picked up on the falsehoods pointing out how The New York Times had to correct their headline. The very next day the article had an editor's note attached to it as well. 

The Haley campaign was quick to email a press release providing a fact-check that same evening, "Fact Check: Tim Scott Sides with New York Times’ Outdated Lies." Over two dozen article headlines were included pointing out those "outdated lies," including coverage from Townhall

They also posted and reposted Ari Fleischer about the exchange between Haley and Scott over X.

Haley also went viral for going up against Ramaswamy earlier in the evening. "Honestly, every time I hear you I feel a little bit dumber for what you say," she said, as she criticized his response for using TikTok, during which he kept trying to jump back in to speak further.



