President Biden Laments He Has 'No Home to Go to'

President Joe Biden is now saying he has "no home to go to," as he told reporters, unprompted, according to the Associated Press, following Mass at St. Edmond Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday.

Biden, who has spent most of the past 30 days on vacation, claims he has no home to go to. He has yet to visit East Palestine and took days to visit Maui. pic.twitter.com/A6bkGBiRWH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 4, 2023

Biden, who has a habit of not speaking to the press, walked up to reporters to explain, "by the way... I'm not [on vacation], I have no home to go to. The Secret Service is working on the home to make it more secure "in a good way," Biden explained, adding "so I have no pace to go to when I come to Delaware," except in Rehoboth Beach.

When asked by a reporter if he was homeless, Biden clarified "no, I'm not homeless. I just have one home. I have a beautiful home. I’m down here for the day because I can’t go home home."

Just like CNN has done before, the AP report came to Biden's defense by noting that criticism of the president's time spent on vacation, including during the Maui wildfires, has come from Republicans. "Two weeks ago, he and his family spent a week on vacation in Nevada’s Lake Tahoe region. The Republican National Committee regularly criticizes Biden for vacating the White House on weekends," the AP mentioned.

In reality, Biden had been on vacation in Rehoboth Beach when the wildfires occurred last month, and had said "no comment" about the matter. He had also been vacationing in Lake Tahoe when he finally went to Maui.

Biden also has yet to go to East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailed over six months ago. While in Florida surveying damage from Hurricane Idalia, the president spoke to how "I haven’t had the occasion to go to East Palestine. There is a lot going on here, and I just haven’t been able to break."

According to Biden, he was "thinking whether I’d go to East Palestine this week, but I then was reminded I’ve got to go literally around the world," where he will be going to India and Vietnam, "and so, I--it’s was going to be a while," he revealed. He'll be spending the anniversary of September 11 at a ceremony in Alaska following that trip.

The derailment occurred six months ago. It's already been "a while." Spencer highlighted his continued absence on Sunday night.

Considering that Biden chooses to stay in Delaware on the weekends because it's "hard to get comfortable" at the White House, he doesn't "just have one one" residence he can stay at. Further, there are plenty of people in Maui who have lost their homes in fires, and people in East Palestine who have been able to return to their homes due to the slow response from the Biden administration's EPA.

People are definitely noticing the president's absence from East Palestine while he spends his time in Rehoboth Beach, with "Biden," "East Palestine," and "Rehoboth Beach" all trending.

BIDEN: “I haven’t had the occasion to go to East Palestine. There’s a lot going on.” pic.twitter.com/YfQAt7DoYK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 3, 2023

