Will Pelosi's Denigrating Comments Help Trump Just Like Hillary's 'Basket Full of Deplorables' Did?

We all remember when then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton referred to Trump supporters as a "basket of deplorables." At the very least, it didn't help her campaign, and Donald Trump won the 2016 election. It now looks like Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) may have had her own "basket of deplorables" moment during an interview with Bloomberg Television, which could, too, help the former and potentially future president.

While trying to downplay Trump's popularity with the Republican base, Pelosi pointed out that Trump is "popular among his group," as a way to sort of correct the interviewer pointing out that Trump is "so popular."

In making clear she's "never surprised" about the support, Pelosi said it's more accurate to say "it's interesting to see how there's a certain element of the population who will just go for him. They're people we would probably never get. They don't share our values in terms of respect for the dignity and worth of every person and the rest."

Given that the supposedly "very Catholic" Pelosi has been told by San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone not to receive communion in the archdiocese for the pro-abortion fixation she refuses to give up, that's truly a puzzling line coming from her when it comes to "the dignity and worth of every person."

Not only does Pelosi support unlimited abortion up until the moment of birth without limit and paid for by taxpayers, but she wouldn't even bring a bill to the floor for a vote that would protect babies born alive from abortions.

Nancy Pelosi smears Americans who voted for President Trump: "They're people we would probably never get" pic.twitter.com/k9SblmNTxh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2023

Pelosi had more to say, to suggest another reason why people support Trump. She also tried to claim that "there are some who are supporting him who are just afraid," as "they don't see a place for their families in the future" and "they're concerned about globalization, they're concerned about immigration, they're concerned about innovation, they're concerned about diversity, women, minorities, LGBTQ, other people coming into the leadership arena and they, um, and that's to be respected."

"So, I respect all the people in America," she claimed, despite her less-than-flattering comments made just a moment prior.

Speaking to "when people ask me 'are you afraid of what might happen,' I say no, because of the goodness of the American people, the strength of our democracy, we will prevail."

This is despite how Pelosi had raised concerns about Trump being a supposed "threat to democracy" in that same clip. If Pelosi really does trust and respect the American people, perhaps she should let them elect the leaders of their choosing, even and including if that's Trump.

When asked if there was "a Republican presidential candidate you could live with," Pelosi confirmed with a chuckle "I'm not into Republicans, I'm into the Democrats, and, hopefully the Republican Party can find a candidate that the Americans can live with."

Despite having just said that she's "not into Republicans," Pelosi ran right by any expectations that she should stick to her lane. "I say to the Republicans all the time, take back your party, the Republican Party is a great party, you've done great things for our country, you're not a cult to a thug, you're a great, grand old party, and recapture that, because the public, America needs a strong Republican Party, a strong Democratic Party too, but a strong Republican Party."

Republicans not only support Trump in the primary, as evidenced by his support in the polls, but also in a Pew Research poll indicating a plurality believe he was the best president of the past 40 years.

Pelosi made even stronger comments against Trump and congressional Republicans from there, though, adding "so hopefully, as soon as we get through this, shall we say, cancerous situation that we're in, the malignancy of Trump, they will emerge in a strong way with the leadership that I know is there in the Republican Party, not necessarily in the Congress, but in the country."

The full clip addresses how Pelosi thinks "GOP Needs to Take Party Back From 'Thug' Trump." She's the last person Republicans want to listen to, though. And why should they, especially when she went after him with not just strong condemnations through words, but also not one, but two impeachments.

Although it does not appear that Trump needs any such help to win the nomination, Pelosi's words could very well help him, just like Hillary's comments from September 2016 did.

According to RealClearPolitics (RCP), Trump currently leads the Republican presidential primary with a spread of +40.1, with 53.6 percent support to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 13.5 percent support, while no other candidates have double-digit support.

