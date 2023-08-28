KJP Makes It Clear Biden Administration Will Continue to 'Encourage' COVID Boosters

Last Friday, President Joe Biden granted the press a rare moment of his time to note that he had requested congressional funding for a new COVID vaccine, revealing "it will likely be recommended that everybody get it." In case you're wondering if we can expect even more of a vaccine push from the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made it clear during Monday's press briefing.

During the briefing, a reporter brought up the president's remarks, asking when the president will decide if he will indeed be recommending everybody get the vaccine. Jean-Pierre said she "believe[s]" the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will have an update in mid-September. Although the reporter did not ask about the efficacy of the COVID vaccine, Jean-Pierre spoke to that regardless, as she promoted the vaccine in this exchange and in many others throughout the briefing.

"So, we know that, as you all know, vaccinations against COVID-19 remains the safest protection for avoiding hospitalization, long-term health outcomes, and death, which is why we are--we are going to be encouraging Americans to stay up to date on their vaccines," Jean-Pierre said.

Not only did the press secretary refer the reporter to agencies beyond the CDC, the official White House transcript had to correct her, given that she said to contact the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) when she should have said Health & Human Services (HHS).

"I would refer you to DHS [HHS], as they have--as you--I just mentioned, FDA and CDC mentioned that they will have the new vaccines by September--mid-September," the transcript reads.

When it comes to that funding, how much Biden is requesting from Congress is one more thing that Jean-Pierre says she doesn't have anything on.

"Do you have any additional details about the size of that funding request, what it would be used for, and what would the impact be if Congress does not provide that additional funding on Americans and their ability to get that vaccine," a reporter asked.

"So, I don’t have anything new to say or to add to what the president--what the president said at this time," Jean-Pierre responded. "What I can say is that we are prepared for the fall--as the CDC and FDA mentioned, that we will have vaccines available by mid-September. We are--we believe we are in the strongest position yet to--to fight COVID-19. A lot of that is because of this work that this president has done since day one of his administration," she continued.

That answer, while it once more promoted the vaccine, not only failed to provide specifics on how much funding the president is asking for, but what will happen if Congress doesn't provide it. Jean-Pierre also failed to mention that the vaccine was developed under the previous administration and made available for then President-Elect Joe Biden.

Jean-Pierre was similarly asked about funding once again towards the end of the briefing, specifically "why was that [request] not included in the $40 billion supplemental funding request to Congress that was sent out this month," and once again could provide little else other than a promotion of the vaccines.

"I just--I don’t have anything else to share on the president’s comments at this time. So, I want to be very clear at that. Just don’t have anything more to add," she stressed.

"What I can say is that we are prepared for the fall. We believe that we’re prepared for the fall. We believe that we’re in a better position than we’ve ever been to combat COVID-19. And that’s because of the work that the president has done," she responded in part, also mentioning that mid-September time frame. Recall how Jean-Pierre couldn't or wouldn't speak to what would happen if they didn't receive that funding, and just how "prepared" they would be.

Jean-Pierre was able to bring out her pro-vaccine talking points for subsequent questions, including towards the end of the press briefing.

Not only did the press secretary mentioned the supposed "historic progress that our administration has made in the ability to manage COVID-19," when asked about school closures, she emphasized "we are also going to encourage--we’re going to encourage Americans to get their updated COVID-19 vaccine, in addition to their annual flu shot--let’s not forget--that is important for Americans to get--and RSV immunization for people over 60 and for infants."

In case there's any doubt that Jean-Pierre and the administration will keep pushing for the vaccine, she added "that is something that we’re going to continue to make very clear to Americans across--across the country."

During this one briefing, Jean-Pierre said several times that they were "going to encourage" Americans to get the booster, as the press secretary's response on all questions to do with COVID and the COVID vaccine.

