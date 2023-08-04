Joe Biden Puts Out Shameless 'Dark Brandon' Fundraising Ad Hours Before Trump Arraigned

President Joe Biden is shameless, but also weak, in looking to create this tough guy image as the 80-year-old runs for reelection in 2024, or so we're meant to believe. On Thursday morning, his campaign Twitter account released an ad in which the president, who very much looks and sounds like our nation's oldest president, is drinking "a cup of Joe" in a Dark Brandon 2024 mug. His hand shakes ever so slightly as he tells the camera "I like my coffee dark," toasting the mug. The ad isn't even 10 seconds long, but with the awkward silence, it feels even longer.

A cup of Joe never tasted better.



Grab yours: https://t.co/4fbxCBQNPZ pic.twitter.com/s2qboyE7C1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 3, 2023

While the tweet claims that "[a] cup of Joe never tasted better," it's also painfully relevant that it's been so expensive during his presidency. That's hardly the only issue with the ad featuring a tone-deaf president and an even worse team behind him when it comes to an old man who likely has no business running for president. Even Democrats don't want him running.

The ad raised considerable chatter, especially over social media. Our friends at Twitchy highlighted some reactions to the video, including when it comes to the outright disdain that he has for his fellow Americans.

The “great unifier” is back with a Dark Brandon flex just hours after indicting his main political rival AGAIN.



When tyrants speak, BELIEVE THEM. https://t.co/kL9ejfrER2 — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) August 3, 2023

‘I like my coffee dark….’ Like the dark bribe money I got from Hunter’s shady deals with Ukraine, Russia, Romania, and China https://t.co/n625WO4iZN — Amy, Doctor of Bitey Dogs 😈🐺 (@HindaRifka) August 3, 2023

Others, however, also expressed concerns about the overreliance on the campaign's online presence, which this ad definitely seems to bolster. As The Washington Post reported last month, the Biden reelection campaign didn't even have the main campaign office established.

uhhhh i hope this tweet meant to make a few laughs on “twitter” doesn’t represent the entire re-election campaign of the incumbent President being too terminally online!! this is starting to worry me!! https://t.co/5KLhVaB0f6 — Dr. HTF (H.L.D.) M.D.) (J.D.) 🇺🇸 (@harrytrumanfan_) August 4, 2023

I just hope his team isn’t gonna be *too* online. It’s fun to cater to memes like this sometimes, but it should never reach desantis levels of online where he’s shouting about Dark Brandon at unions https://t.co/qqaBbnQMhP — Dodger (@historyiscool__) August 3, 2023

Keep in mind that this ad was released in the context of Biden being on vacation, yet again unavailable for questions about his own scandals, or how his Department of Justice (DOJ) was indicting his most likely political opponent for 2024-- assuming Biden even stays in the race that long--who would be arraigned just a few hours after that ad went out.

Earlier in the week, former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer provided testimony to the House Oversight Committee, in which he discussed how then-Vice President Joe Biden was involved in his son Hunter's business dealings. In fact, he was very much "the brand." The indictment was announced against former and potentially future President Donald Trump on Tuesday, brought forth by Special Counsel Jack Smith, this time to do with the events on and leading up to January 6. He entered a not-guilty plea on Thursday.

Jill, Ed.D., leads Joe Biden on a leisurely walk along the beach last night in Delaware.



Biden took no questions from the press. pic.twitter.com/tUDHnZCERm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 2, 2023

Biden ends his weeklong beach vacation in Rehoboth Beach — and heads straight to Wilmington for the weekend.



Since taking office, Biden has spent 365 days — 39.4% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/EZ77Pwzq6y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

The poll averages on RealClearPolitics (RCP) show that Trump remains the clear frontrunner for the Republican nomination, with 53.1 percent support, for a spread of +35.5 against his rivals. RCP also shows a Trump-Biden hypothetical rematch to be close, with Biden leading with a spread of just +0.9, with 44.9 percent to Trump's 44 percent.

Nevertheless, this is how the Biden campaign store looks to be making its money, with 54 percent of the store's total revenue coming from the "Brandon" colors. At least it shows his (and his supporters') true colors.

Biden supporters are eating up the #DarkBrandon merch.



More than 54% of the Biden campaign store's total revenue is coming from Dark Brandon-themed products.@AlexThomp with new details:https://t.co/fy7yS9jYhg #DarkBrandon pic.twitter.com/HTpuJS3kMo — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) August 4, 2023



