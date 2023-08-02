Is Kamala Harris Delusional?

Despite having the distinction of being the most unpopular vice president in polling history, Vice President Kamala Harris still seems to think she's doing just fine. During a recent pre-taped interview with ABC News' Linsey Davis, she was confronted with such poll numbers, to which she claimed, without evidence, that "there are polls that also say I have great approval ratings!"

The poll in question, a June NBC News poll, showed that 49 percent of voters had a negative view of Harris, while just 32 percent had a positive view.

Despite Harris' laughable claims, though, there doesn't appear to be any polls that show Harris' approval rating to be "great" by any metric. RealClearPolitics (RCP), which includes that NBC News poll, has her favorable rating at 37.6 percent, while her unfavorable rating is at 53.1 percent, for a spread of -15.5.

That NBC News poll isn't even the worst one for Harris. A Marquette Law School poll from last month showed that Harris had a 33 percent favorable rating, while 58 percent viewed her unfavorably, making for a whopping -25 spread.

The "best" recent poll included in RCP's averages would be an Economist/YouGov poll from May 20-23, showing 46 percent of viewers regarded her favorably, while 50 percent regarded her unfavorably, making for a spread of "only" -5.

The last time that Harris favorable/unfavorable ratings tied was over two years ago in late July of 2021, where 45 percent of voters weighed her both favorably and unfavorably in a Harvard-Harris poll.

When it comes to the last time that Harris had a positive spread, that would be in late June 2021, when another Economist/YouGov poll showed that 46 percent of voters viewed Harris favorably, while 45 percent viewed her unfavorably, making for a +1 spread.

It wasn't just Harris' response that was noteworthy for how it failed to address Davis' question in any way. How Davis phrased her question is garnering reaction as well.

"I'm curious--how much of a role, if any, that you feel race and gender play in that," Davis framed the question.

Not only did Harris speak to these polls where she has "great approval ratings" that haven't existed in over two years, she provided a non-answer. "I think the point that has to be made is that there are attempts to create distractions away from the accomplishments of our administration," she went on to claim.

The Biden administration overall isn't regarded too well either, though. RCP has President Joe Biden with a 40.7 percent favorable rating while 54.8 percent view him unfavorably. His approval rating doesn't fare much better, at 42.3 percent, while 54.2 percent disapprove.

"We've created over 13 million jobs since we've been in office. Joe Biden and I have been responsible for 800,000 new manufacturing jobs in the United States, not to mention what we have done to restore America's integrity on the international stage," she offered, once more repeating claims that have been fact-checked at length, including by Mia and Community Notes.

These jobs weren't "created" by the Biden administration, they were the result of people returning to work after the pandemic.

750,000 manufacturing jobs have been created under President Biden’s leadership. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 2, 2022

Worse still about Harris' delusional regard on polling and the supposed accomplishments of the Biden administration is that there are other people who not only buy those lies, but who have a platform to run with them and mislead the American people in the process.

Fox News' "The Faulkner Focus" delved into Harris' poll numbers on Wednesday in a segment that featured guest Jose Aristimuño, a former DNC press secretary. Aristimuño dismissed such high unfavorable ratings, offering "I take polls with a grain of salt," pointing to how polls said Hillary Clinton was going to win the presidency in 2016, offering "I don't believe in them fully, I think they tell part of the story, but they don't tell the full story."

Be that as it may, though, Aristimuño still claimed that "polls come up and down," despite how they've been consistently bad for Harris. "At the end of the day, President--the Democrats are doing everything they can to have the greatest economic recovery, and that's just a fact," he added.

RCP shows that Biden only has a 38.1 percent approval rating on the economy, while 57.9 percent disapprove.

When host Harris Faulkner asked Aristimuño "what part of the story do you think they're telling about Kamala Harris," he responded that "I think what they're telling is that we have a winning ticket," causing the other guest, Gianno Caldwell, to laugh at such a claim as Aristimuño offered his view on the 2020 presidential election and what he expects to happen in 2024.

Democrat guest on Fox News thinks that Kamala Harris' AWFUL polling numbers means that Democrats have "a winning ticket!"@HARRISFAULKNER: "We couldn't find A SINGLE POLL that says she's doing great in approval!"



