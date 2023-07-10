John Kerry Has Found the Real Problem With the War in Ukraine
Viciously Murdered Afghan Interpreter Laid to Rest
California's Report on Black Reparations Is Here
House Oversight Gets Their Briefing Date for Cocainegate
Media Matters Goes to Moms for Liberty Event...to Report on the Food
'STUNNING': How Much 'Sound of Freedom' Is Projected to Make
Blizzard Outbreak in the Press, Biden Defies His Decency Declaration, and Swimming Pools...
Nassar Victims Speak Out After Disgraced Sports Doctor Stabbed Multiple Times
It Turns Out Biden Isn't Such a Nice Guy After All. Will That...
U.S. Attorney Weiss Causing All Sorts of Distrust in Hunter Biden Case as...
DeSantis Says 'Bidenomics' Fuels a 'Politicized Economy'
University at Center of SCOTUS Affirmative Action Case Will Give Free Tuition to...
She’s Not a Biologist, Just a Simple Supreme Court Justice
GOP Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno Raises $2.2 Million to Beat Sherrod Brown
Tipsheet

What Was Janet Yellen Doing Bowing in China?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  July 10, 2023 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Late last week, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen embarked on her trip to China, which Reuters described as a trip "focused on easing tensions between the world's two largest economies, despite low expectations on both sides."  It would be more accurate to say there were no expectations, given the embarrassment of Yellen bowing not once, or twice, but three times to Vice Premier He Lifeng, her Chinese counterpart. He did not reciprocate, but rather stepped back to give her even more space to bow. In addition to the bowing, Yellen also moments later referred to He as "Vice Premier Hu."

The move wasn't just embarrassing because He didn't reciprocate. The New York Post included in their coverage comments from experts who know better.

"Never, ever, ever, Bradley Blakeman, a senior staffer in George W. Bush’s White House, told the outlet.
"An American official does not bow. It looks like she’s been summoned to the principal’s office, and that’s exactly the optics the Chinese love," he added.

"The way to treat an adversary is, you don’t go hat in hand," Blakeman is later quoted as saying. "But with this administration, time and time again, we embarrass ourselves and show weakness. And it just shows the lack of effective leverage we have."

"Bowing is not part of the accepted protocol," Jerome A. Cohen, an emeritus professor at NYU and expert in Chinese law and government, also shared.

The Daily Caller cited an ABC News article from 2017 in their coverage, which noted that "State Department protocols advise U.S. diplomats and presidents to be sensitive to local customs but do not advise bowing." Bowing is more typical in Japan. 

Recommended

Axios Has a New Nickname for Joe Biden and We Don't Think He's Going to Like It Spencer Brown

As China Highlights, a tour company, explained in its "Dos and "Don'ts" etiquette guide, "Bows are best saved for your visit to Japan or Korea."

In addition to addressing economic matters in a time of tension, Yellen also brought up the Biden administration's talking point to discuss climate change. 

Stunningly enough, though, Yellen actually regarded the meetings as "productive" and said that "broadly speaking, I believe that my bilateral meetings--which totaled about 10 hours over two days--served as a step forward in our effort to put the U.S.-China relationship on surer footing."

"The U.S. and China have significant disagreements. Those disagreements need to be communicated clearly and directly," Yellen acknowledged, only to then make it seem like the administration doesn't take those "significant disagreements" all that seriously. "President Biden and I do not see the relationship between the U.S. and China through the frame of great power conflict," she continued with. "We believe that the world is big enough for both of our countries to thrive. Both nations have an obligation to responsibly manage this relationship: to find a way to live together and share in global prosperity."

In case we needed any more reminder about how China is almost certainly laughing at us, go ahead and watch the clip of Yellen bowing a few more times.

Tags: JANET YELLEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Axios Has a New Nickname for Joe Biden and We Don't Think He's Going to Like It Spencer Brown
The Senate Races Set Up Dems for Delicious Agony Kurt Schlichter
California's Report on Black Reparations Is Here Matt Vespa
U.S. Attorney Weiss Causing All Sorts of Distrust in Hunter Biden Case as His 'Story Continues to Change' Rebecca Downs
Not Sure Why Anyone Would Travel on That Titanic Submersible After This Video Matt Vespa
The One Line in Justice Jackson's Affirmative Action Dissent That Guts Her Whole Argument Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Axios Has a New Nickname for Joe Biden and We Don't Think He's Going to Like It Spencer Brown