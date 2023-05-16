Daniel Cameron Handily Wins Kentucky Gubernatorial Primary

On Tuesday, voters in the commonwealths of Kentucky and Pennsylvania went to the polls to select their nominees for certain political offices, including for governor in Kentucky. As was to be expected, Andy Beshear, Kentucky's Democratic governor, won his primary. Daniel Cameron, who currently serves as the attorney general in Kentucky, beat out four other candidates to win the nomination.

Decision Desk HQ called the race at 7:10pm, a little more than an hour after polls closed.

With an estimated 63 percent of the vote in, Cameron enjoys 47.37 percent of the vote. The next closest candidate is Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who still only has 21.22 percent.

Cameron's win does not come as a surprise. He led the polls leading up to Tuesday, and also led throughout Tuesday night as the early numbers came in. An Emerson College Polling/Fox 56 Lexington poll released on Sunday found that Cameron led with 33 percent compared to Craft's 17.6 percent. A significant 12.8 percent still were "undecided."

That 33 percent was an improvement from the month before, when Cameron still led the other candidates, but with 30 percent support.

This most recent poll was conducted May 10-12, with 500 very likely Republican primary voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

Cameron was also endorsed by former and potentially future President Donald Trump last June, and he in turn endorsed Trump in January.

Both the Republican Governors Association (RGA) and RNC released statements not long after Cameron was the nominee to congratulate him on his win and commit to electing him in November.

"Daniel Cameron’s no nonsense conservative record and history of delivering results for Kentucky families will stand in sharp contrast to Andy Beshear’s liberal priorities. Whether it’s surrounding himself with extreme liberals, fighting to close churches, or pushing a radical agenda on children in Kentucky schools, Andy Beshear has proven he is not right for Kentucky," said RGA Chair Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa. "Congratulations to Daniel Cameron on his primary victory, and we look forward to seeing him elected governor this fall."

"Tonight, Kentuckians affirmed their support for strong leadership and conservative values with their overwhelming support for Daniel Cameron and a strong slate of statewide nominees. Republicans are well on their way to returning commonsense solutions to Kentucky and flipping the Bluegrass State red by retiring Andy Beshear in November," said Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who is expected to enter the Republican presidential race soon, endorsed former U.N. Ambassador Kelly Craft, though he didn't do so until Monday. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had endorsed Craft earlier this month and also participated in rallies and get out the vote efforts in support of her candidacy.

Craft looks to be coming in a distant third, with 16.83 percent of the vote.

In his piece on the live results here, Spencer noted that "Kentucky's gubernatorial election will definitely be one to watch this November," especially with how narrow Beshear's win was in 2019 against then Gov. Matt Bevin, a Republican. Beshear won with 49.2 percent of the vote to Bevin's 48.8 percent.

Cook Political Report and Sabato's Crystal Ball both consider the race to "Lean Democratic," though Inside Elections has the race as a "Toss-Up."

Although a late January poll from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy shows Beshear beating all possible Republican opponents, Cameron is the only one who would not lose by double digits, with the poll having Beshear up 49 percent to Cameron's 40 percent.